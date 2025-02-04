Governor Mutfwang to appointees: “your appointment is not a privilege but a responsibility”

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has challenged 5 newly appointed commissioners designate and chairmen and members of the governing council of the state-owned tertiary institutions to consider their appointment as not a privilege but a responsibility- a call to serve with diligence, responsibility and accountability.

Mutfwang acknowledged the appointees were carefully selected from their various local government areas based on their track records of excellence, integrity, and dedication to public service.

Recently, the Governor dissolved five commissioners from the State executive council. The ministries affected are; science and technology, tourism, culture and hospitality, budget and planning, commerce and industry as well as youths and sports development.

The commissioners designated are Dr. Sunday Jonathan, Rt. Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, Hon. Sylvanus Dongtoe, Nicholas Daboer Baamlong and Cornelius Dongnaan Doeyok.

However, the governing council of Plateau State University (PLASU) Bokkos is to be chaired by Prof. Williams Chris, Plateau State Polytechnic had Prof. Titus Babale Mafuyai, the former Vice Chancellor University of Jos as chairman and College of Education Gindiri is to be spearheaded by Prof Angela Miri, respectively.

Performing the swearing-in of commissioners designate and inauguration ceremony chairmen and members of the governing council of the State-owned tertiary institutions on Tuesday in Government House Rayfield, Jos, Governor Mutfwang stated that changes are permanent and necessary as there are periods we need to make changes in life to achieve desired results.

He further revealed some key policy decisions aimed at enhancing his administration for effective service delivery as he announced the merger of ministries of secondary and tertiary education to one ministry and the creation ofa livestock development ministry.

“This event is not just a routine government function; it is a testament to our steadfast commitment to good governance, efficiency, and the collective aspiration of our people to see a government that truly serves their interests.

“Over the past 20 months, the people of Plateau State have placed their trust in us, giving us a clear mandate to rebuild, restore, and reposition our beloved state. This administration was birthed by the collective will of our citizens, and we remain resolute in our mission to rekindle trust, inspire confidence, and reclaim the lost glory of Plateau.

“I charge you to channel your wealth of experience and expertise towards the success of our, ‘The Time is Now’ administration. Your role in implementing government policies effectively will be crucial in delivering the dividends of democracy to our people. You are expected to drive the vision of this administration with passion, efficiency, and an unwavering commitment to service delivery.

“This administration remains committed to peace and security, infrastructural development, effective healthcare services, education, and good governance. I urge you all to study our developmental blueprint and align your efforts with the goals and priorities we have set. Beyond executing existing policies, I encourage you to introduce innovative ideas that will accelerate the progress of our dear state”, Governor Mutfwang said.

