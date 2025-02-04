Gov. Abiodun orders immediate suspension of Ogun Monarch who assaulted man

32.9 C
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 4, 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

by Peter Anayo094

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI , Ogun

 

In a bid to ensure the dignity of persons and protection of the sanctity of our revered traditional institution, the Ogun State Government led by Prince Dapo Abiodun, has placed Oba Abdulsemiu Adewale Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile-Ifo on six months suspension for his uncivil conduct not befitting the status of an Oba.

 

The decision was reached after the Kabiyesi and his victim were invited by the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Local Govt and Chieftaincy Affairs for interrogation.

 

This became imperative as a result of the reckless utterances and public misconduct of the Kabiyesi as it was evident in the social media and being bandied in the larger public space.

 

After the investigation conducted on the matter, the Kabiyesi has been suspended and stripped of the paraphernalia of the stool of Olorile-Ifo pending the determination of his culpability or otherwise on the allegation.

 

The foregoing decision was reached by the Ministry in conjunction with the Egba Traditional Council in accordance with Section 52(1) of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State 2021.

 

