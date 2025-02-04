FCT Area Council Polls: INEC tasks CSOs on delegates/vote buying syndrome

…. releases Election timetable

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Ahead of the February 21, 2025, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has called on Civil Society Organizations to monitor the growing incidences of delegate/ vote buying during elections.

Chairman of INEC, Prof.Mahmood Yakubu said this on Tuesday at the first regular Consultative meeting with the Civil Society Organizations.

According to Prof Yakubu, it has come to the knowledge of the commission that some delegates have openly boasted of how much money they made from aspirants during primaries.

“It is time to cast your net wide by focusing on the incidence of delegate-buying by aspirants during primaries.

“Some delegates openly boasted of how much money they made from aspirants during party primaries.

“You should intensify your advocacy in support of the practical steps taken by the relevant security and law enforcement agencies to tackle this diabolical practice,” he said

Continuing INEC chairman said, “I would like to urge civil society organisations to be as interested in party primaries as you are actively engaged in the monitoring of secondary elections conducted by INEC.

“Afterall, only the candidates nominated by the political parties are placed on the ballot paper for citizens to vote for on Election Day. From your monitoring reports as accredited election observers, you have consistently expressed concern over vote-buying at Polling Units during elections.

“Some of you have made actionable recommendations on how to curtail the menace which have been favourably considered by the Commission.”

On the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election, Prof. Yakubu said,”As you are aware, the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Anambra State Governorship election on 17th October last year.

“As required by law, the Notice of Election was published on 13th November 2024 i.e. 360 days before the date fixed for the election scheduled to hold on 8th November 2025.

“The next activity is the conduct of party primaries which begins next month. All political parties interested in fielding candidates for the election shall commence their primaries on 20th March 2025 and end three weeks later on 10th April 2025. The Commission’s preparation for the election is on the agenda for this meeting.”

Responding on behalf of the CSOs, Mr. Ezenwa Nwagwu of the Partners for Electoral Reforms stressed the need for the Security Agencies and the Media to collaborate with CSOs to ensure a conducive environment for a hitch-free and credible election.

He implored INEC to replicate the level of preparation for the success of Ondo election in the forthcoming FCT Area Councils Polls.

