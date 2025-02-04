Economic hardship: No plans for 65% increase in  electricity tariff–Tinubu’s  aide

.Says N200bn spent on electricity subsidies

UGO AMADI

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Arowolo Verheijen, has denied an imminent 65 percent increase in electricity tariffs as reported by some media.

She also said that currently the Federal government spends over ₦200 billion per month on electricity subsidies.

She, however, said much of this support benefits the wealthiest 25 percent of Nigerians rather than those who truly need assistance.

She also said in the power sector, FG prioritizes metering, debt reduction, and protection of the most vulnerable.

She added that the rollout of smart meters starting 2025 will end estimated billing for 7 million households.

These were contained in her statement on Monday to clarify her recent interview.

Verheijen said: “It has become necessary to clarify media reports suggesting an imminent 65 percent increase in electricity tariffs.

“This is a misrepresentation of what I actually said in a recent press interview. I highlighted the fact that, following the increase in Band A tariffs in 2024, current tariffs now cover approximately 65 percent of the actual cost of supplying electricity, with the Federal government continuing to subsidize the difference.

“Also, while the government is indeed committed to ensuring fairer pricing over the long term, the immediate focus is on taking decisive action to deliver more electricity to Nigerians, ensure fewer outages, and guarantee the protection of the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians.”

She added: “In line with these, the Federal government’s power sector priorities include:Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI):

“One of the most significant steps in this reform is the Presidential Metering Initiative, which is accelerating the nationwide rollout of 7 million prepaid meters, starting this year.

“This will finally put an end to the practice of estimated billing, giving consumers confidence in what they are paying for and ensuring transparency in electricity charges.

“Metering will also improve revenue collection across the sector and will attract the investments needed to strengthen Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

“Targeted Electricity Subsidies: Today, the Federal government spends over ₦200 billion per month on electricity subsidies, but much of this support benefits the wealthiest 25 percent of Nigerians rather than those who truly need assistance.

“To address this, the federal government is working towards a targeted subsidy system to ensure that low-income households receive the most support. This approach will make electricity more affordable and accessible for millions of hardworking families.”

The SA also said that furthermore, the federal government is addressing one of the major roadblocks to improved service, which is the mounting debts owed to power generation companies.

She explained that for years, these debts have prevented investments in new infrastructure and hampered efforts to improve electricity supply.

She stated that by clearing these outstanding obligations, the government is ensuring that power companies can reinvest in better service delivery, stronger infrastructure, and a more stable electricity supply for all Nigerians.

She also said the federal government is reducing costs for alternative power generation.

Verheijen said: “Through a range of fiscal incentives, including VAT and Customs Duty Waivers, the Federal Government is working to lower the cost of alternative power sources such as Compressed Natural Gas and Liquified Petroleum Gas.

“The government fully understands the economic realities facing citizens and is committed to ensuring that reforms in the power sector lead to tangible improvements in people’s daily lives.

“Every policy is designed with the Nigerian people in mind — eliminating unfair estimated billing, ensuring that subsidies benefit the right people, and creating the conditions for stable, affordable electricity.

“These reforms are laying the foundation for better service delivery, expanded access to electricity for homes and businesses, and unlocking prosperity for all Nigerians.”