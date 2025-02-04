Delta APC backs Ogbe over NCDMB’s training programme

…Says selection process devoid of partisan undertone

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has distanced itself from the allegation that the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Ogbe is sidelining youths from the Warri Federal Constituency in a training programme organized by the organization.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of APC Delta State, Valentine Onojeghuo Esq, saying the fallacious claims were made by unknown persons masquerading as APC members.

The statement read, “The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta State wishes to unequivocally express its full support for Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), amidst recent allegations claiming that he sidelined APC youths from the Warri Federal Constituency in a training program organized by the NCDMB for the youth and elderly of the various ethnic nationalities across the senatorial districts in the state.

“These fallacious claims made by unknown persons masquerading as APC members, which have been widely circulated on social media platforms, are not only misleading but also fail to recognize the diligent process followed in the selection of participants for the training program. It is important to clarify that the participants were nominated by the leadership of the respective ethnic nationalities, devoid of any partisan undertone.”

Onojeghuo added, “Reliable information at our disposal reveals that for the Itsekiri ethnic nationality, the list of participants was drawn up with the approval of HRM Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, while for the Urhobos it was the President General Olorogun Ese Gam Owe on behalf of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) and Prof. Chris Akpotu for the Isoko Development Union (IDU), which is in line with the inclusive and collaborative approach embraced by the NCDMB under Engr. Ogbe’s stewardship.”

He further stated that since his appointment, Mr. Ogbe has demonstrated consistent commitment to the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s vision of national growth, job creation, and the empowerment of Nigerian youths.

“His leadership has been instrumental in advancing the objectives of the Nigerian Content Development policy, which aims to ensure the participation of all regions in the nation’s economic development, especially in the oil and gas sector.

“Delta APC further observes that the NCDMB’s training program is a testament to the Board’s dedication to providing opportunities for Nigerians across all ethnic groups, irrespective of political affiliations. Engr. Ogbe’s work reflects his allegiance to the developmental goals set forth by President Tinubu’s administration. His focus has always been on fostering unity and creating sustainable

opportunities for all.”

The youth therefore urged those behind the allegations to refrain from engaging in divisive rhetoric that could undermine the positive strides being made under the leadership of Engr. Ogbe.

“Delta APC will continue to support the initiatives of the NCDMB and remain committed to promoting inclusive policies that benefit all citizens.

“We call on the general public to stand with Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, who has, without bias, worked to uplift the elderly and youth across all ethnic nationalities in line with the APC-led Federal Government’s values of unity, progress, and national development.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2