Court remands ex-NHIS boss Usman Yusuf in Kuje prison over alleged fraud

February 4, 2025
by Peter Anayo098

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

 

 

An FCT High Court has ordered the remand of former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, in Kuje prison after he pleaded not guilty to an amended five-count charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

Yusuf, who led the NHIS between 2016 and 2017, was accused of abusing his office for personal gain.

 

The EFCC alleged that he used his position to confer undue advantages on himself during his tenure.

 

He was arraigned on Monday before Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Kuje, Abuja.

 

Following his not-guilty plea, his counsel, O.I. Habeeb, urged the court to allow him to remain in EFCC custody while awaiting the hearing of his bail application.

 

However, the judge ordered that he be remanded in Kuje prison until the bail request is considered.

 

