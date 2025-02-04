Congratulations as newly elected President of Ohanaze Ndigbo Worldwide- Ohanaze Ndigbo Delta

Senator John Azuta-Mbata .

We, the Ohanaze Ndigbo Delta State would like to take a moment to express our warmest congratulations on your new emergency as the elected President of Ohanaze Ndigbo worldwide. With your antecedents and tremendous achievements, we are thrilled to see you take on this leadership role.

Your dedication, expertise, and passion for public service make you an ideal candidate for this position. We are confident that you will bring about positive change and progress during your tenure.

Please accept our best wishes for success in your new role. We look forward to seeing the impact you will make to move Ohanaze Ndigbo to its desired heights.

Once again, congratulations Sir.

For a better society

