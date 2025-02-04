Benue can generate N1trn annually from agriculture—Lawmaker

A member of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Peter Uche (APC/Guma1), on Monday said that the state has the potential to generate N1 trillion from agriculture annually.

Uche stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi while speaking on the state’s 49th anniversary.

Benue State was created on February 3, 1976, by the then military Head of State, late Gen. Murtala Muhammed.

The lawmaker urged the state government to ensure that the state appellation “Food Basket of the Nation” is upheld by more investment in agriculture to boost food production.

He said that the state is blessed with abundant resources in agriculture and other resources that if properly harnessed would boost its economy.

“We must ensure that the state does not lose its status, even as we face challenges in agriculture.

“Agriculture is the way to go now. If Niger State can generate a return on investment in agriculture of ₦600b, we should be aiming for at least ₦1 trillion annually.

“I urge the government to invest more in agriculture as we have vast and fertile land.”

Uche maintained that the current level of Benue development was far behind where it ought to be.

The lawmaker said that in terms of infrastructure, Benue was behind its contemporaries and even those that were created afterwards.

He expressed the hope that the state government would intensify efforts to bridge that gap.

“The government must create an enabling environment for medium-scale enterprises to thrive by reducing tax burdens.

“Currently, there is excessive taxation on small and medium-sized industries.

“This is not healthy for such businesses because they need a chance to grow and make a profit before dealing with heavy tax obligations,” Uche said.

He urged the government to introduce tax waivers for at least five to ten years to enable businesses to stabilise before paying taxes.

“Even if the waiver is not total, a structured system that eases their burden will be encouraging,” he said. (NAN)