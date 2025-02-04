Barau offers scholarships to 1000 students, facilitates 7 university study centres

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, has concluded arrangements to offer scholarships to 1,000 students to pursue degree programmes in ICT-related fields through the Barau I Jibrin Foundation (BIJF).

The beneficiaries would be the pioneer students of the seven study centres of the Federal University, Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, that would be established in Kano Central and South Senatorial Districts courtesy of the Deputy President of the Senate.

The Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ismail Mudashir, in a statement, said Senator Barau and the university’s management concluded arrangements to establish the study centres in the two senatorial districts at the weekend.

According to Mudashir, “The university was represented during the meeting by Prof. Abubakar Sadik Suleiman, the Dean of the Faculty of Management Science, who is also a board member of the College of Professional and Continuing Studies; and Dr. Jamilu Ajiya, the Acting Provost of the College of Professional and Continuing Studies.

“Last year, Senator Barau facilitated the establishment of four study centres in Gwarzo, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa, and Gabasawa local government areas in Kano North Senatorial District. Under this arrangement, more than 1,000 youth are pursuing various degree programs.”

He further explained that to expand university education across the 44 LGAs of Kano State, Senator Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, is establishing seven study centres in Kano Central and South Senatorial Districts through his foundation.

“The study centres will be located in the Madobi, Kiru, Tudun Wada, Rano, Gaya Dawakin Kudu and Minjibir local government areas.

“Like in Kano North, when established, the university’s degree and diploma programmes will be offered at the seven centres in Kano Central and South Senatorial Districts.

“To launch the centres, Senator Barau is offering scholarships to 1,000 students from Kano Central and South Senatorial Districts to pursue degree programmes in ICT-related fields.

” Education is the bedrock of the development of all nations. I will continue to work towards providing qualitative education to our people across the 44 LGAs,” Senator Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament,” he said.