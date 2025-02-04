Appraising the laudable reforms at NPA

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) stands as a very strong pillar of Nigeria’s economy, facilitating international trade, enhancing maritime activities, and boosting revenue generation. However, the NPA has faced many challenges over the years, ranging from decaying infrastructure to inefficiencies in mode of operation, lack of modernization, and reduced stakeholders’ confidence in the agency.

The appointment of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho as the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the NPA marked on July 2023, sparked the rejuvenation in NPA’s record. With over 25 years of experience in maritime technology, port management, logistics, and strategic planning, Dr. Dantsoho, with his vast experience, introduced reforms that have not only revitalized the NPA, but have also restored confidence in its ability to deliver on its mandate, creating a renewed hope in the country’s quest to reposition the maritime industry.

Born in Jalingo, Taraba State, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho’s humble career trajectory in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) dates back to the year 1992 where he started as National Youth Service Corps trainee and subsequently as a Marketing Officer II in the Headquarters, and steadily rose through the ranks. With a doctorate in maritime technology from Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom, a master’s degree in international transport from the Cardiff University of Wales, and a Bachelor’s from the University of Maiduguri, Dantsoho is known for his analytical versatility and data-driven approach to ports management, international transport, and maritime technology.

His career trajectory includes key roles such as Assistant General Manager, Technical Assistant to the Managing Director, Port Manager of Onne Port, and Principal Manager of Tariff & Billing. His intriguing accession from a graduate trainee to the apex position of the NPA exemplifies hard work and remains a good indication for the younger generation of the importance of diligence and dedication. This feat contributed to his emergence as the first Nigerian to be elected Chairman of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa.

Dr. Dantsoho’s tenure at Onne Port was one which can be called remarkable. As Port Manager, he transformed the Inner Port into a model of operational efficiency, earning him widespread recognition within the maritime industry. His brilliant expertise was further honed through his participation in international forums and technical committees, such as the Committee for the establishment of the Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) system under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS). These experiences in no doubt prepared him for the monumental task of leading the NPA at a critical time.

Since he assumed office, DR. Dantsoho has implemented a series of far-reaching reforms that is aimed at addressing the systemic challenges plaguing NPA for so long. These reforms have proven to be transformative, touching many areas like Port rehabilitation, infrastructure, modernization, digitization, development, and automation.

Under Dr. Dantsoho’s leadership, the NPA has started an ambitious port rehabilitation. He started renovating outdated port facilities all around the nation because he understood how important infrastructure is to port operations. After decades of neglect, ports are now being restored to international standards. In addition to increasing operational effectiveness, these initiatives have increased port operations’ safety and security.

Another notable achievement is the comprehensive upgrade of quay walls, cargo-handling equipment, and navigational aids. These improvements have increased the capacity of Nigerian ports to handle larger vessels, thereby positioning the country as a competitive player in the global maritime industry.

Dr. Dantsoho has further prioritized the modernization of the NPA’s operations through the adoption of cutting-edge technology. With a vision to transform Nigerian ports into smart ports that leverage digital solutions to optimize processes and enhance service delivery, the introduction of automated systems for cargo tracking, documentation, and billing has significantly reduced bureaucratic bottlenecks and improved transparency. This implementation of a fully digitized port community system, has integrated all stakeholders in the port ecosystem, including shipping lines, terminal operators, freight forwarders, and regulatory agencies, into a single platform. The result has been a drastic reduction in turnaround times for vessels and cargo, translating into cost savings for port users.

Dantsoho’s reforms align with the President Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda of improving the ease of doing business in Nigeria. The streamlining of port processes and eliminating redundancies has created an environment that is more conducive to trade and investment. This has not only attracted new businesses but has also strengthened the confidence of existing stakeholders in the NPA.

As a man who is easily approachable, and considers people’s opinions contributed towards the growth of the agency, Dantsoho found it easy to collaborate, and foster a culture of open communication and partnership with stakeholders. His regular consultations with shipping companies, terminal operators, and freight forwarders have ensured that their concerns are addressed and their inputs are incorporated into policy decisions. This inclusive approach has restored trust and goodwill among stakeholders, who now view the NPA as a reliable partner in their operations.

The success of any organization depends on the competence and dedication of its workforce. Dr. Dantsoho has invested heavily in capacity building for NPA staff through training and exposure to international best practices. By equipping employees with the skills and knowledge needed to operate in a dynamic and competitive environment, he has laid the foundation for sustainable growth and development.

In line with global trends, Dr. Dantsoho has introduced initiatives aimed at promoting environmental sustainability in port operations. These include the adoption of green technologies, waste management systems, and energy-efficient practices. By prioritizing sustainability, the NPA under his leadership is contributing to the global effort to combat climate change while positioning Nigeria as a responsible maritime nation.

The impact of Dr. Dantsoho’s reforms has been very profound, resulting in tangible benefits for the NPA and the Nigerian economy. The comprehensive modernization of port operations has yielded a substantial surge in for the NPA, primarily attributable to the successful elimination of inefficiencies and revenue leakages which has been crippling the agency for years. This transformative initiatives has streamlined operational processes, enhanced accountability, transparency, and fiscal discipline, ultimately resulting in a remarkable improvement in revenue generation.

While the reduction in turnaround times and improved efficiency have made Nigerian ports more attractive to traders, boosting the volume of imports and exports, the upgrade of Nigeria ports equipment have set our ports on a global level to compete with their counterparts in every other parts of the world, thereby attracting more international shipping lines and investors.

However, Dantsoho understood the importance of partnership, therefore, he made sure he restored the hope of both domestic and international stakeholders, and presently they have all vested their trust in the NPA’s ability to deliver on it’s mandate. This is evident in the growing number of partnerships and collaborations Nigeria has with global maritime organizations.

While it is believed that the progress made under Dr. Dantsoho’s leadership is commendable, there is still much work to be done to fully actualize the NPA’s potential. However, with his track record of excellence, there is no doubt that Dr. Dantsoho is well-equipped to navigate these challenges, and lead the NPA to even greater heights.

Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho’s tenure as Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority has been impeccable and transformative to no fault. Equipped with extensive experience, and commitment to excellence, he has revitalized the NPA and restored confidence in its operations. His reforms in port rehabilitation, modernization, infrastructure development, digitization, and stakeholder engagement have set the stage for sustainable growth and development in Nigeria’s maritime sector, and the scheme used in accomplishing this great feat is worth duplicating by every patriotic leader who desire positive transformation in their sectors.

The reforms championed by Dr. Dantsoho has given NPA the vitality that will sustain it for generations. As the NPA continues on its path of transformation, the nation owes Dr. Dantsoho a debt of gratitude for his invaluable contributions. With leaders like him at the helm of affairs, the future of Nigeria’s maritime industry is undoubtedly bright.

Adah wrote this piece from University of Lagos.