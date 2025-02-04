Afriland Properties appoints Emodi as MD/CEO

Afriland Properties Plc has appointed Azubike Emodi as its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The Chairman, Afriland Properties Board, Mr Emmanuel Nnorom, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Nnorom said his appointment succeeds Uzo Oshogwe who led the company as its founding MD/CEO since 2013, and was appointed the CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

He noted that Emodi was bringing over 20 years of experience spanning financial services, real estate development, and strategic planning.

He described him as a visionary leader that had consistently driven organisational growth and delivered transformative results in several companies.

According to him, those companies include: Royal Bank of Canada, VFD Group, VBank, Anchoria Asset Management, and most recently, Herel Global.

Nnorom said Emodi would drive the vision of Afriland Properties, creating from value from its position as one of Nigeria’s largest land banks.

He added that the company would continue to deliver the significant residential and commercial real estate projects in its project pipeline.

“We are delighted to welcome Azubike Emodi as the new Managing Director/CEO of Afriland Properties Plc.

“His vast experience, strategic mindset, and exceptional leadership make him the perfect choice to lead the company’s next growth phase.

“With his expertise, we are confident that Afriland will continue delivering innovative real estate solutions and creating value for stakeholders.

“His leadership aligns seamlessly with our core values of Enterprise, Excellence, and Execution,” he said.

Expressing enthusiasm for the role, Emodi said he was honoured to lead the company at such pivotal time.

He noted that its strong legacy of innovation and excellence in real estate development was unrivalled.

Emodi said he looked forward to working with the company’s talented team to drive sustainable growth, create world-class properties, and enhance stakeholder value.