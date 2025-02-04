Abia State govt says Abia Pensioners are honest but have dishonest leadership

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has put the records straight and explained that pensioners are good but their leadership is deceptive.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who explained the issues to journalists in Government House, Umuahia said that what the pensioners were being owed by the previous PDP-led government was almost forgotten before the inception of the Dr. Otti led administration.

“What they were owed was almost forgotten until the inception of this government. In line with the promises he (Dr. Otti) made during the campaigns and in his compassionate disposition, he decided to give a listening ear to pensioners and at the end of the day they got a good deal when the huge sum of 10 billion Naira was set aside to take care of the arrears they were owed,” he said

“The pensioners had wanted the Governor to waive whatever they were owed and be paid 100 percent of their monthly pensions. His Excellency said no. He felt for them and decided to pay them the sum of 10 billion Naira as ex Gracia.

“So, the sum of 10 billion Naira was made available for that purpose and they went ahead to collect that money but surprisingly, not too long after these payments, we now started hearing stories that the state government was owing the pensioners some outstanding arrears. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

“They went to the ridiculous extent of saying that they were deceived and you begin to wonder, who deceived them to sign the documents they signed ?” Kanu queried

Kanu said that Governor Otti has maintained the regular payment of the monthly pension as agreed with the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners and emphasised that the government and pensioners have been enjoying cordial relationships.

“And of course, 100 percent monthly pensions have been paid since April last year.

“So, we do believe that the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners in Abia State is not being honest at all. They are being used to blackmail the state government. But, their shenanigans with the opposition is dead on arrival.

” We know that most of the pensioners have served this state very well. They are good people but we believe they have a leadership that does not represent what they collectively stand for. We believe it would be nice for the public to know what the truth is,” Prince Kanu stressed.

Contributing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma recalled the long and cordial relationship existing between Dr. Otti and the pensioners while he (Dr. Otti) was the opposition leader in Abia state.

“It’s always good to put the records straight. Everybody knows our relationship with pensioners in the state starting from when we were in the opposition. So, we can’t deny suddenly that we never made promises or that we never had any relationship with them. “We knew they were being owed but nobody imagined it was of this magnitude,” Ekeoma stated.

He said that during discussions with NUP, It was discovered that the government of Alex Otti underestimated the actual amount they were being owed.

“Government estimated around 15 Billon but it turned out to be over 30 billion Naira. Don’t forget that the state government has other commitments including the over 17 billion Naira salary arrears it is paying which was inherited from the former PDP led government.

“A committee was set up for discussion to have an agreement on how the arrears of pension would be paid, that was what led to the provision of 10 billion Naira,” Ekeoma explained.

He dismissed insinuations that what the Governor defrayed was half payment of 9 months arrears . He said that the NUP as a union never worked for its members nor believed in their welfare and expressed displeasure on the attitude of the leadership of NUP.

“The document they signed, they went home with it and it stayed with them for 48 hours , they even made some adjustments and returned and suddenly you (NUP) are claiming that you were deceived.

“When these arrears were paid the Concerned Pensioners went to church for thanksgiving.We know what transpired in the past when some of these so-called leaders of Pensioners were being compromised to keep quiet and they allowed it,” Ekeoma stated.

He however explained that the financial challenges at the moment are enormous but assured that the Governor would continue to meet up with the financial responsibilities of the state.

