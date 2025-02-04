$3 Billion Agge deep sea port project enter crucial stages as Oyetola’s team arrive Bayelsa

In efforts to further develop maritime infrastructure and ease congestion at the country’s ports, plans are underway to finalise the establishment and commencement of a multibillion-naira deep sea port in Agge in Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

The Agge deep seaport project is a joint Public Private Partnership project of the Bayelsa State, Federal Government, and a major private investor.

The proposed deep seaport is expected to create more jobs and promote socioeconomic activities in the area, while attracting more investment and making the state a major transport hub for the North and South Eastern part of the country.

A high-powered steering and Project Delivery Team from the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy are in Bayelsa this week to work closely with the Bayelsa State government in finetuning plans to commence the project.

According to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, in line with its objectives to improve port infrastructure there are concerted efforts to improve port infrastructure and connectivity, and facilitate the ongoing development of critical maritime infrastructure in the country. These include the development of the Badagry, Ondo, Ibom, and Bonny Deep Seaports.

Also, it would be recalled that the Federal Government in October 2024, unveiled the Ogun State-owned Gateway Inland Dry Port, in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State. During the event, Oyetola emphasised that the development of inland dry ports was a critical component of the Ministry’s broader strategy to position Nigeria as a leading player in the blue economy.

Sources familiar with the Deep sea port project noted that the steering committee are in Bayelsa on the mandate of the Minister to fast-track its commencement, a move that will help close the maritime infrastructure gap in the country.

It would be recalled that during a courtesy call to the Minister in his office in Abuja in October 2024, Bayelsa State Governor solicited the support of the Federal Government towards the development of the deep seaport in Agge and harnessing the state’s blue economy potential in general.

At the meeting, Oyetola, who acknowledged the blue economy potential in the state, noted that the federal government will explore the use the Public Private Partnership (PPP) approach in ensuring the completion of the project.

The Minister, an advocate for PPP, has previously stated that the improving ports infrastructure in the country was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu in creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation, economic growth, and infrastructural development.

In this regard, the Ministry is also working towards attracting more private sector investments and Foreign Direct Investment into developing the country’s maritime infrastructure, which would further position Nigeria as a leader among maritime nations.

It is expected that the Agge deep seaport project will attract multibillion naira investment to the South South State, which is regarded as a major maritime hub for the nation.

Bayelsa is also the first among the coastal states to create a ministry of marine and blue economy.

Similarly, ministry sources say that the Public Private Partnership (PPP) approach would be explored in the development of other proposed deep seaport projects in other parts of the country.