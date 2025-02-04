17,000 applications received so far for recruitment of Teachers in Abia- Abia govt

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has disclosed that so far about 17000 applications have been received and processed in the ongoing recruitment of teachers in the State.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu who made this known while briefing the journalists on the outcome of the week’s EXCO council meeting presided over by Governor Otti in Government House Umuahia, said “the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, last week released details of the portal for the recruitment of teachers and so far about 17000 applications have been received.

According to him,” The shortlisted candidates would be subjected to computer-based test.

” After which those who pass such a test will attempt an oral interview.

” It is after that process that they will be finally recruited and what is key here is that in all these the exercise will be merit-based and transparent.

“There will be equal opportunities for everybody “.

