WAG collaborates others to donate Food Stuff to widows

L-r… Founder and Executive Chairman, Women Aligned for Growth, Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; Chief (Mrs) Carol Ufere and Ijeoma Onyeri Oti.

L-r…Iyom Christy Ray –Okoye with Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi.

L-r …Joy Ebeledike, OBINNA Nwakwesi, IJEOMA Chuks Okoye, Dr ify Nwakwesi, Ken Worgu and Lady Uche Obi and a guest .

L-r…. Lady Uzo Inno- Okoye ; Lady Christie Onwuzulike ; Chief (Mrs.) Carol Ufere; Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi and a guest .

Iyom Christy Ray–Okoye; Founder and Executive Chairman, Women Aligned for Growth, Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; (both middle) with other members of (WAG).

Cross Section of the Choristers entertaining the guest.

Cross section of widows and indigent women in the society, Aligned for Growth (WAG) at the occasion.

In order to put smiles on the faces of widows and indigent women in society, Aligned for Growth (WAG), a non-for-profit organisation in partnership with SARA BY WEMA, W-Initiative of Access Bank and Mission For The Needy donated bags of rice to the women.

The event which was held in Lagos recently under the theme, ”WAG Food Pack for Vulnerable Women and WAG Christmas Musical concert’’ had in attendance hundreds of widows drawn from various local government areas in the state.

Speaking during the event which took place at the Museum Center Lagos, “Founder and Executive Chairman, Women Aligned for Growth, Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, affirmed that the donation was necessary as it would go a long way to ease off the effect of the present economic crunch on the vulnerable women.

According to Dr. Nwakwesi who is also a conventional medical doctor and now a Growth Mindset and Integrative Lifestyle Specialist, there is a need to support vulnerable women in society to enable them take care of themselves and their children.

However, she expressed her organisation’s determination to be more impactful, especially in the area of empowering vulnerable women and youths to become self-reliant through agro cultivation and digital technology skills acquisition.

Also, Nwakwesi emphasised the need for women to take adequate care of themselves, adding, “health is wealth”.

Some of the guests at the event read the attributes of a beautiful inside-out woman or girl and they explained that a woman or girl who embodies inner beauty radiates Gods glory, grace and a unique aura of warmth, kindness and authenticity that captivates those around her.

Stating that a woman beautiful inside out demonstrates resilience in adversity, turning setbacks in to opportunities for growth and learning, the guests added, “Her inner strength shines through in moments of difficulty, inspiring others with her courage and determination’’.

Qualities of a handsome inside out man or boy were also read by Dr. Kenneth Ken Worgu.

Some of the vulnerable women who spoke at the event lauded the organisers of the event for remembering them in such a capacity.

At the event, Women Aligned for Growth gave plaques to some passionate women who have been nominated as patrons of the organisation.

They include Iyom Christy Ray-Okoye, High Chief Ngozi Nkoloenyi. Other patrons who are yet to receive their plaques are Hajia Lami Tumaka, Hajia Bola Muse and Dame Julie Okah Donli OON.

It is interesting to note that WAG’s previously nominated patrons are Senator Daisy Danjuma, Dame Pauline Tallen, Mr. Ernest Ebi, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and MS Evelyn Oputu. Courtesy From CHINYERE IKEANYI