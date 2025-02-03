Violence erupts in Osun community over installation of monarch  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Following the appointment of a new monarch in Esa-Oke town, Obokun Local Government area of Osun State, violence has erupted in the community leaving four dead.

The crisis which followed the appointment of Prince Timileyin Ajayi, as the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle has left many injured following a sporadic shooting by gunmen.

It would be recalled that the State Government announced the appointment of the monarch, last week.

A move that was resisted by members of the community, arguing that the new king hails from Ilesa and was not an indigene of the town.

However, a source who anonymously spoke with Daily Champion newspaper revealed that tensions escalated after vigilantes allegedly brought in by the new monarch were arrested by the police four days ago.

According to him, “The Governor installed one Ilesha indigene the olojudo, so about four days ago they bought their vigilante.

“We then arrested their vigilantes with the police.

“So early this morning a Hillux and a Hummer bumper bus drove in and some people dressed like DSS started shooting sporadically.

“Some people were even hit with stray bullets.”

Meanwhile, the Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, while confirming the incident, revealed that seven officers suffered gunshot injuries during the violent clash, stressing that no casualty was recorded.

She said: “Police operatives have been deployed to restore peace. Seven policemen were shot when they first arrived in the community.

“When we heard that there was a crisis in the community, we deployed our men to the communities, then they were ambushed. The policemen were trying to clear the trees that fell on their path when they were ambushed. The bullet hit one of them on the neck.”

Commenting on behalf of the community, Oladiti Awodiran, narrated that “the pandemonium broke out as a result of the announcement by Governor ADEMOLA ADELEKE that a stranger has been appointed as Oba or Baale in a community within Esa Oke Town.

“My heart bleeds and my headaches as I stand before you today to inform you that men in Police uniform invaded the Esa OKE community and started shooting sporadically leading to the death of no fewer than 4 Youths while several others were wounded in the mayhem.

“THE Esa OKE community had in the past vehemently resisted the attempt to install an oba or Baale in the community as the said settlement is Right inside Esa Oke Town a few meters to the campus of Osun State College of Technology Esa Oke.

“To us, the appointment of a Baale or Oba on another town’s territory negates all logic, tradition, and history.

“Esa Oke is in Ijesa North Federal constituency, The settlement (Ido Ajegunle) on which a monarch was appointed by Owa of Ilesa is Unit Eleven a polling station under Esa Oke.

“As I stand here to address you, Youth in Esa Oke are being arrested arbitrarily and are being moved to unknown places.”

While reacting to reports that about seven police operatives were being shot, he said that the people of Esa-Oke are law-abiding and would not engage in confronting the police.

For a better society