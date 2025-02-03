Tipper drivers refute ambushing, killing SASA personnel

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Contrary to speculation making the round that the four Anambra State, Special Anti Touting Squad, SASA, personnel who died in the auto clash at Oba, last Friday, were ambushed and killed by tipper drivers, the Tipper drivers under the platform of God’s Own Tipper Owners and Drivers Association has denied the allegation stating that it was a self-made auto clash that killed them.

According to the association’s Unit Charman, Oba Old Road Junction garage, Mr. Alochukwu Egbobe who narrated the tipper drivers ordeal in the hands of the SASA operatives before the accident, “I was at the garage on Thursday, 30th January 2025 taking my breakfast when some members of SASA came around the garage dragging and beating one of the tipper drivers with a club.

“When I inquired from the person I supposed was their team leader he told me that the driver, Mr Ifeanyi Okoli, was obstructing them from arresting somebody they were pursuing from the junction who ran towards the garage direction into the road leading to the Estate.

“But before the team leader talking to me could finish his explanation one of the SASA Operatives came from behind and kicked my plate and the food splattered all over my body.

“SASA eventually arrested Mr. Ifeanyi Okoli and one other person that Thursday without any resistance and locked them up at SASA cell at Down flyover Upper Iweka where they have been receiving all manner of dehumanizing treatment.

” Before I came to the garage on Friday, because we were still making plans to go and bail Ifeanyi, I learnt that SASA came with two buses beat up and arrested about 5 drivers and some loaders and drove off with the blue tipper which was about loading a sand dump at the garage without any atom of resistance before the crash occurred,” said Egbobe.

The duo of Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Isikomkom, Chairman of the Loaders and Chukwunonso Agudosi who were both eye witnesses on that fateful Friday corroborated the Unit Chairman’s report.

They said they were eye witnesses present at the garage when the anti tout squad stormed the place and started beating up every one they could lay hands on but they managed to escape watching from a distance.

“They beat up our drivers and loaders inside the garage without telling anyone the crime we committed. Chibueze, the owner of the blue tipper was at the garage about loading sand from a dump(sand earlier tipped) inside the garage when the SASA squad arrived and pull him out of the steering, arrested him and his loaders beat them up with axe and pestle, forced them into one of the SASA buses with Jekwu an old driver, Chikodili, Jakota and Izuchukwu.

” One of the SASA Officers jumped into the blue tipper about to be loaded started the tipper and drove out of the garage, entered the one way expressway and started heading towards the new road Junction probably for another arrest at the New road Junction tipper garage.One of the SASA bus was right behind the tipper while the other bus entered the other lane and started speeding to overtake or catch up with them before the accident happened suddenly,” they said.

Earlier, the President of God’s Own Tipper Owners and Drivers Association, Comrade Ogechukwu Ndozie began by expressing his condolences to the families of the accident victims.

“I pray God to give the bereaved families the fortitude to bear their losses. I also pray for speedy recovery of the accident victims who sustained varying degrees of injury including our drivers and loaders who were inside the bus when the accident happened.

“I want to state emphatically that this tipper garage and Association have existed for over 20 years now and we have not had issues of crime or criminality, the police can attest to that. I wonder why someone should frame up an entire association branding us killers, armed robbers or drug peddlers just because of an accident caused by some overzealous persons in the name of working for our state government.

“Violence is never the best way to handle things. I know our Solution governor is a professor and well polished, but some of these adhoc workers are frustrating his good efforts to make Anambra State a liveable and prosperous homeland. I suggest that some of these taskforce or operatives should be subjected to training, screened to check their mental or health stability before committing certain responsibilities involving human lives and property into their hands,” said Ndozie.