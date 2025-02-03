Tanker explosion: Psychologist recommends mental health check for drivers, campaigns against fuel scooping

BLESSING TAIWO

In view of the recurring tanker explosions across the nation, a mental health expert, Judith-Ada Chiroma, has underscored the need for strict training and mental health checks for tanker drivers.

Over 100 people died in the recent tragic tanker explosions in Niger and Enugu recorded in January 2025, hence recommendations to forestall such incidents.

Chiroma, a clinical psychologist with the Idimma Health Initiative, in an interview with Daily Champion, noted that a driver’s mental state plays a big role in how safely he drives on the road.

She warned against ignoring psychological signs like extreme tiredness or lack of concentration, high irritability or aggressive behaviour, signs of substance abuse such as slurred speech, unsteady movements, paranoia or confusion, which could indicate underlying mental health issues.

“In Nigeria, tanker drivers often deal with long hours, poor road conditions, pressure to meet deadlines, and sometimes even drug use to stay awake.

“If a driver is stressed, tired, or under the influence, his judgment and reaction time will be poor. This can lead to dangerous mistakes like speeding, reckless overtaking, or falling asleep at the wheel, which can result in accidents and explosions,” Chiroma explained.

Stressing the need for a psychological checkup, the expert advised, “before a driver embarks on a long journey with a tanker carrying flammable products, he should go through a psychological check-up.

“This can be done through: Mental health screening— Asking questions about stress levels, sleep habits, and emotional state.

“Substance use testing— Checking for alcohol or drug use, which can impair judgment.

“Cognitive and reflex tests – Ensuring the driver can think and react quickly in emergencies,” she said.

Dissuading residents from scooping fuel when a tanker falls, the psychologist advocated community vigilance and continuous awareness campaigns about the dangers of illegal fuel scooping.

“Many residents who rush to scoop fuel after a tanker accident do so out of poverty, desperation, and ignorance. They see it as a rare opportunity to get free fuel to sell or use, without considering the risk. Some may also feel pressured by others in the community to join in, thinking, ‘If I don’t take my share, someone else will.’

“Unfortunately, this mindset leads to reckless behavior, where safety is ignored in the pursuit of immediate gain. Some residents might also underestimate the risk, believing accidents won’t happen to them, she stated.

Chiroma charged government agencies and traditional leaders to respond promptly when an accident occurs for safety enforcement.