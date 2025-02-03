Ondo@49: Aiyedatiwa assures of massive development, Prosperity

32.4 C
by Peter Anayo0113

. Extols Founding Fathers

 

DAMISI OJO, Akure

 

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Monday said the Sunshine State is on the move towards a destination of all-round development and prosperity.

Aiyedatiwa made remarks in his message to the people of Ondo State to mark the 49th anniversary of the state’s creation.

Ondo State was carved out from the old Western Region on the 3rd of February 1976 by the military administration of General Murtala Muhammed.

Already, in its 49 years of creation, 19 people have served as governors; 12 military governors and seven civilian governors, including Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was sworn in on December 27, 2023.

Governor Aiyedatiwa eulogized the founding fathers of the State for their courage, foresight and invaluable contributions towards making Ondo State what it is today in terms of sustainable development and inclusive growth, with the potential to be greater.

He promised to continue to build on the worthy legacies of the founding fathers and former governors.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to maximizing the potential of the State for the benefit of the generality of the people.

Aiyedatiwa while congratulating the citizenry on the anniversary urged them to continue to provide support for his administration.

The Governor stressed that as the State heads towards its 50th creation anniversary next year, a committee will soon be constituted to draw up the modalities for the Golden celebration of the Sunshine State.

Ondo state is blessed with human and natural resources, it is widely regarded as the largest producer of Cocoa and plantain in Nigeria.

 

