Nwifuru condemns suspected Fulani herdsmen attack, murder in Ebonyi commumity

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has condemned in strong terms the attack and gruesome murder unleashed on the people of Amagu – Nkalaha community in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The attack which was carried out in the early hours of Sunday led to the loss of lives and property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

The governor who described the attack as a flagrant disregard for the sanctity of human life said he was saddened to learn about the dastardly act which to the untimely death of innocent citizens of the state .

He noted that the attack which is not the first in the area is worrisome and a source of concern to the government and people of the State, but as a government that is determined to secure our people by protecting lives and property, they shall take decisive steps to unravel the circumstances behind the attack.

” I am saddened to learn about the attack on the people of Nkalaha of Ishielu Local government areas which led to the death of innocent citizens of the State. The attack is a flagrant disregard to the sanctity of human life .

“The attack which is not the first in the area is worrisome and a source of concern to the government and people of the State.

However, as a government that is determined to secure our people by protecting lives and property, we shall take decisive steps to unravel the circumstances behind the attack.”

Nwifuru appealed to indigenes of the area to remain calm and avoid reprisal attack assuring that the government will get to the root of the matter

He pointed out that Ebonyi people are very hospitable and wondered why such attacks on regular intervals.

” Our people are very accommodating, but strangers should not take advantage of their calmness to unleash terror on them”. The Governor warned

The State Chief Executive directed security agencies to mobilize fully to the area to bring the situation under control.

He commiserated with the families of the victims. ” My thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult moment, but be assured that you will not be left alone and that the perpetrators will be brought to book”.