NCDMB trains Niger Delta elders on ethnic cooperation for development

February 3, 2025
by Peter Anayo079

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

As part of efforts to equip communities in the Niger Delta with the knowledge and skills necessary for conflict resolution in the region, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has organized a training programme for elders and leaders of the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo people.

The ongoing five-day training programme which is taking place at Lekki Grand View Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, is to empower participants to contribute to nation-building through strengthening collaboration for positive impact.

On Monday 3rd February, the training was for the Exco of the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU) led by President General Worldwide Olorogun, Barrister Ese Game Owe.

The Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Ogbe who was represented by the Senior Technical Adviser to the Board, Engr. Harmony Kunuat stressed the importance of training for the elders, saying the idea is to enhance inter-ethnic cooperation and co-existence for harmonious growth and development.

Ogbe stated that the idea of the training is to ensure understanding of the leaders to the significance of ethnic coorporation in societal development in the region which mainly produces the oil that is the mainstay of the nation’s economy.

According to him, the aim is to engage the leaders in continuous engagement for effective societal development.

In his welcome, the facilitator, the Chairman of Excellon Consults Limited and Cervice Energy Services Limited, Chief Bernard Okumagba said, “One of the key functions of the (NCDMB) is to engage in capacity building interventions that would deepen indigenous capabilities. This Leadership Training Programme for the Leadership of our elders and youths of the various ethnic groups is in furtherance of the NCDMB mandate and crucial for promoting Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry.

“By empowering the Leadership of our elders and youths, the NCDMB under the leadership of Executive Secretary and CEO Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe aims to integrate oil-producing communities into the oil and gas value chain, fostering institutional collaboration and maximizing Nigerian participation.

“This training is also vital for developing indigenous capabilities through human capital development, infrastructure, and local supplier growth.

“The key objectives of the training programme include equipping the Leadership of our Elders and Youths categories with effective leadership, management and decision-making skills; Increasing awareness and understanding of NCDMB’s initiatives and policies; and Strengthening relationships between the Leaders, NCDMB, and other stakeholders,” Okumagba stated.

He added that in the next five days, participants will be taken through topics which will include Developing Leadership Competencies, Strategic Thinking and Decision Making, Stakeholders’ Engagements for Societal Development, Strategies for Continuous Leadership and Development, Strategic Collaboration for positive impact.

Others include Inter-ethnic Cooperation and Co-existence for Harmony, Growth and Development, Financial Management for Business Success amongst others.

The training Programme is being delivered through a combination of interactive lectures, case studies, group discussions and practical exercises.

 

 

