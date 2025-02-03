Anambra Guber : Cleric prophesies Soludo’s 2nd tenure as market holds 2025 maiden prayer session

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

As the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC fixes the Anambra State gubernatorial election for 8th November this year, a cleric, Ven. Dr, Zubby Akudo, from Our Saviour Anglican Church, Ugwuagba Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, has prophesied that Governor Charles Soludo would be re- elected.

He made the prophecy during the 2025 maiden prayer session of traders at Old Motor/Car Parts Dealers, Mgbuka Obosi, themed, “I Have Set An Open Door For You”, a special prayer with thanksgiving, praises and worship.

In his homily he reminded the people that enemies of progress will always seek for the downfall of the progressives and urged them not to be deterred by their antics once they have faith.

“Whenever you are progressing, your enemies would increase in number, those seeking for your downfall will be many, they would be fighting for your position,” he revealed.

“I love this man, Governor Soludo, you know that Soludo would go again, whether you like it or not, all I know is that Governor Soludo would go again until his two tenures elapse, don’t even argue, don’t do a campaign.

“Forget those who are criticizing him, I am not a politician but I’m praying for him, if you see what this man is passing through in Anambra state and those that are fighting him, then you know that this man is great. Prof. Soludo, you are going again, it is as I said it, don’t argue it because you would be disappointed”,he charged the traders.

He however, warned the rich traders of the market who bathed naked at the first entrance gate of the market at midnight against their fellow traders, to desist in their own interest reminding them law of retrogressive justice which may result in their untimely death if they continued.

He further warned against forsaking God and worshipping of other gods, and committing of atrocities that include, immoralities, lesbianism, homosexuality, masturbation, among others, noting those worshipping other gods will not make heaven.

Also on apprentice traders he warned them to always remember their masters when they exit to be on their own reminding them that the masters made them to be what they are presently.

He emphasized the need to embrace God as the solution to one’s problem stating that “Whom we need is God and without God, we can do nothing. Some persisted in looking for the solution to their problem in the traditional way. It doesn’t work that way, if God does not save you, nobody can”, the man of God stated.

In his response, the Chairman of the market, Chief Samuel Ifurunwa, while commending Governor Charles Soludo on the ongoing road construction project in their market, disclosed his good plans for the market this year.

According to him,” The order of the government to ensure that boreholes are installed at strategic positions in the market, is in pipeline. Solar lights have gone around the market, our market hall construction is ongoing and has now gotten to the roofing stage.

“Security which is one of our priorities is not left behind, we hope to mount CCTV cameras in our market, there are many things to get done here but these mentioned ones are some of our priorities for now and they are all for the betterment of the market.

On their preparedness for the 2025 gubernatorial election, he disclosed that they are more than ready noting that Governor Soludo’s re election is what every Anambrarian should endeavour to participate in, as the governor is doing very well, even as he reiterated that the governor has performed more than his predecessors.

He said that out of the two major roads in the market, one is under construction, and pleaded to the governor for the rehabilitation of the other major road, (Uppassing road) which he said was in poor state condition.

One of the Market executives, Pastor Chinedu Ugwoegbu, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state and assured of his re-election even as he appreciated Ven Akudo and Pastor Chukwunonso Okwaraogu for the wonderful 2025 maiden prayer session conducted for the traders.

The highpoint of the event was oiling of one of the market entrance gates by Ven. Akudo, and Pastor Okwaraogu, that were witnessed by market executives and traders.