Alleged procurement fraud: CBN’s vehicle contract awards followed due process, says EFCC witness

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, Salawu Gana on Monday, told an Abuja High Court that the contract awards for vehicles purchased by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) passed due process of procurement laws.

Gana, who testified as the 10th witness (PW 10) admitted that quotations for the supply of the vehicles were received from three companies, namely, RT Briscoe, Globe Motors and April 1616.

The witness said that the procurement department in CBN after evaluating the quotations, vetted what was submitted after which April 1616 was recommended for the contract.

Under cross examination by the lead counsel to the defendant, Matthew Burkaa, SAN, the witness said the defendant subsequently, gave approval for the contract award to the winner (April 1616).

He admitted that the vehicles were supplied after which the company (April 1616) was paid upon the approval of the defendant.

The witness, who claimed to be the head of the procurement unit during the award of the contract, said that the defendant was not a member of the CBN tenders board.

He also admitted that non of the procurement officers, who recommended April 1616 for the award, including himself has been put on trial by the anti-graft Agency.

Answering another question, Gana said that he had not come across any document or evidence where money was paid from the April 1616 bank account to the the defendant.

He added that from the registration certificate of the winner of the contract (April 1616) Emefiele was not a director, shareholder or a signatory to the company’s account.

The witness, responding to another question, told the court that Emefiele did not direct or influence him either through phone calls or SMS messages to favour April 1616 in the procurement recommendation.

He said further that he was not reporting directly to Emefiele, but to Ekenami Akpan, who was his direct boss.

Earlier, EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, tendered exhibits relating to award of 45 contracts for supply of vehicles to the CBN by April 1616, RT Briscoe and Globe Motors.

The witness during evidence in chief told the court that April 1616 got the contract award because the company’s bid was the lowest among the three bidders.

Meanwhile, Emefiele through his counsel, Matthew Burka has applied to the court to prohibit EFCC from calling additional witnesses after the already listed 10 have already testified.

Burkaa, while moving the , application argued that the anti-graft Agency had tendered all necessary documents relating to the charge against his client and permitting them to go for additional witnesses will over reach the court.

The application was, however, opposed by EFCC on the grounds that its right to fair hearing will be breached.

He therefore, pleaded with the court to reject the application in the interest of justice.

Meanwhile, justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter until March 20, for ruling on the application.

The EFCC charged Emefiele with 20 counts amended charge of criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy obtain by false pretence and obtaining money by false pretence, when he served as the apex bank’s boss.

The EFCC alleged that the former CBN boss forged a document titled: Re: Presidential Directive on Foreign Election Observer Missions dated January 26, 2023, with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201 and purported same to have emanated from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (AGF).

He is also accused of using his office as CBN governor to confer an unfair and corrupt advantage on two companies; April 1616 Nigeria Ltd and Architekon Nigeria Ltd in suit marked: FCT/HC/CR/577/2023.