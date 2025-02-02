Why Labour is threatening industrial disharmony in Unity schools

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Organized labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), has cited the absence of social dialogue structure and processes, the

failure of the

Federal Ministry Education to discuss welfare matters affecting its members on the 110 Unity Schools and the Federal Education Quality Assurance Service (FEQAS), as the reason it has resolved to commence Trade Union action in the Schools within the next 21 days if no meeting is summoned.

A letter signed by ASCSN Secretary-General, Comrade Joshua Apebo and sent to the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, listed the outstanding welfare issues to include:payment of promotion, salary and elongation arrears, payment of allowance to Education Officers displaced from the Unity schools in the North East, payment of 1st 28 days in lieu of hotel accommodation in the Public Service Rules.

Other welfare issues bothering the Union include disarticulation of Junior Secondary Schools from the Senior Secondary Schools to create vacancies in the Directorate level,payment of transport allowance and DTA to FEQAS staff, and the need to drastically reduce exorbitant medical fees charged members of staff by the Health Management Organization (HMO), appointed by the Federal Ministry of Education under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), among others.

“We have also demanded for the resumption of Quarterly Meetings with the Union where welfare issues affecting members of the association in the headquarters of the Ministry, those in the 110 Federal Government Colleges, and those in FEQAS throughout the country can be discussed and resolved in the interest of industrial peace and harmony, but all our gestures for dialogue have been rebuffed”, Apebo regretted.

The Association warned that no further notice would be required after the expiration of 21 days ultimatum issued on Thursday , 23rd January 2025,before Trade Union action starts in the Unity Schools and FEQAS.