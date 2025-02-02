32.8 C
Transforming Ekwulobia as Anambra's Fourth Cosmopolitan City, Governor Soludo Urban Regeneration Continues

News

Transforming Ekwulobia as Anambra’s Fourth Cosmopolitan City, Governor Soludo Urban Regeneration Continues

by Editor099

Governor Charles Soludo is transforming Ekwulobia, one of the major towns in Anambra State, into a cosmopolitan city with modern infrastructure as part of his administration’s urban regeneration drive.

Soludo’s strategic and proactive intervention in preventing this emerging city from growing into another self-help city without necessary government  infrastructure that will sustain its booming economic activities is most commendable.

According to Christian Aburime, Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, the governor has changed the landscape of Ekwulobia with the newly constructed flyover which has reduced traffic hiccups and enhanced economic opportunities, connecting local businesses to a broader market, with illumination at night’.

Other projects in Ekwulobia include adjoining roads such as the Nanka-Ekwulobia-Aguata Council Area Headquarters’ two-kilometre road and Ekwulobia-Isuofia one-point-one-two-five-kilometre road; as well as other ancillary structures and facilities. There is a modern bus terminal, fuel station, security office, fire station, and other external works, such as sewage treatment facilities, drainage, and landscaping, among others.

The governor is also constructing an ultra-modern market to accommodate traders and their wares. Not left out is a motor park, a sports and recreation facilities, that will not only host sporting events but international concerts and cultural festivals.

Today, Ekwulọbịa city is evolving with incredible potential which the Soludo administration is unlocking through innovative projects for the people’s benefit.

These urban regeneration projects underscore Governor Soludo’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and creating an enabling environment for growth in Anambra State. For more comprehensive reports, watch Solution Footprint on Channels Television every Sunday at 9.30pm and on Arise TV every Thursday by 7.30 pm.

