Three siblings killed, inserted into freezer in Anambra community

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Three siblings that include a boy aged 5, and two girls aged 7 and 9 respectively, were reportedly murdered and inserted into a deep freezer at a residence in Nnewichi, Nnewi, Anambra state, by yet to be identified assailants.

The eldest of the siblings, a girl, Ejezie Chikaima Daviana, with the second daughter, Ejezie Chimziterem Dominica and the only son, Edozie Chimdilim David, were in the house when their mother, Mrs Chikazor Ejezie, said to be a lecturer and a nurse, left the house to partake in an examination on the fateful day, it was gathered.

On return from the examination, the mother met the house widely opened as it was unusual as the children always locked the door whenever they went out in the absence of their parents.

Making this disclosure to this reporter, father to the deceased siblings, Mr Ejezie Udobi, who is based in Irrua, Edo State, said he was called and told about the incident by his wife and he had to rush to Nnewichi..

“My wife told me after searching for the kids by herself and a search party, without success, in despair the deep freezer was opened and behold, the dead bodies of the kids were there.

“In the house, bungalow where we live with two tenants and the landlord, the kids were eating when the assailants stormed the house at about noon as there was trace’s of food in plates that were like forcefully abandoned.

“The corpses of the kids have been deposited at a morgue and the police, CPS Nnewi, is where we reported the matter and the police are investigating. You can see that I am completely devastated. My three kids killed same time by yet to be identified assailants