NLNG calls for The Nigeria Prizes’ entries, focuses on digital innovations in 2025 edition

Blessing Taiwo

Nigeria LNG Limited, sponsor of The Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literature have called for submissions for 2025 awards.

This year, the Science Prize is looking for innovations in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and digital technologies that can drive development. Meanwhile, the literature prize is calling for entries in prose fiction.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by NLNG’s Manager of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku on Sunday.

Winners of the The Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literature would get USD 100,000 while the Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism is pegged at USD 10,000.

The focus on AI for this year’s edition comes as technology continues to reshape global economies and industries, creating new job opportunities and transforming productivity. Recent studies suggest that AI could add between 2.6 trillion and 4.4 trillion to global corporate profits each year.

“The rapid evolution of AI and digital technologies provides a unique opportunity for Nigeria and other developing nations to leapfrog traditional development trajectories. Our goal is to celebrate groundbreaking solutions that can directly impact Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable development.

“Artificial Intelligence isn’t just a tool; it’s a game-changer. From optimising agriculture in diverse climates to improving public health infrastructure and transforming Nigeria’s digital economy, AI holds immense potential to drive inclusive and sustainable growth,” said Professor Barth Nnaji, Chairman of the Advisory Board for the science prize.

With a USD 100,000 prize, the science competition is open to global scientists and innovators whose completed works demonstrate a proof of concept and tangible social impact.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, one of the country’s most prestigious literary accolades, shifts its focus to Prose Fiction for the 2025 edition. Authors of Nigerian descent, resident anywhere in the world, are invited to submit books published from 2022 onward for a chance to win the USD 100,000 prize.

“Prose literature is a mirror reflecting our society. Through storytelling, we find ways to understand our collective experiences and envision a better future. This year’s competition promises to bring forward stories that resonate deeply with both local and global audiences,” remarked Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, Chairperson of the Advisory Board for literature prize.

Prose Fiction continue to attract one of the highest number of entries since the inception of the prize in 2004. Last Prose Fiction cycle in 2000/2021 pulled over 200 entries for Nigeria authors. Only four (4) winning entries have emerged in the Prose Fiction competition since the inception of literature prize in 2004. Past winning entries include Yellow Yellow by Kaine Agari (2008); On Black Sisters’ Street by Chika Unigwe (2012); Season of Crimson Blossoms by Abubakar A. Ibrahim (2016); and ​The Son of the House by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia (2021).

Complementing this, is the Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism, which seeks critical essays focused on contemporary Nigerian literature, particularly new writings in prose. The prize is worth USD 10,000.

Speaking on the commencement of the prizes’ cycle, Sophia Horsfall, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, emphasised the significance of the 2025 competitions.

She stated that research have shown the immense potential of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and digital technologies in reshaping global industries and societies, offering innovative solutions to some of humanity’s most pressing challenges.

Horsfall noted that as the world transitions from the Industrial Age to the Intelligent Age, these advancements provide new opportunities to drive economic growth, foster social progress, and build a sustainable future.

NLNG continues to contribute significantly to national development, by championing innovation, creativity and ensuring that science and literature remain vital pillars in shaping Nigeria’s future.