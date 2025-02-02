NGF Congratulates Diri

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on his emergence as chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum.

Governor Diri was elected last Tuesday at a meeting of the region’s governors held at the Government House, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

His Cross River counterpart, Senator Bassey Otu, also emerged as Vice Chairman of the forum.

The NGF in a congratulatory letter signed by its chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said Diri’s election was a recognition of his “leadership, dedication to governance, and commitment to the progress of the South-South

region.”

The letter read in part: “Your election, alongside His Excellency, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State as Vice Chairman, reflects the confidence your colleagues have in your ability to contribute meaningfully to the development and unity of the region.

“I am confident that your collaborative efforts will foster policies and initiatives that will

drive economic growth, security, and infrastructural advancement across the South-South states and Nigeria as a whole.

“As you take on this new responsibility, please be assured of the support and partnership of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. We look forward to working closely

with the Forum in strengthening intergovernmental relations and ensuring that governance continues to positively impact the lives of our people.”