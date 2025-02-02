Lagos Continental Hotel unveils Valentine’s package

.As hotel offers unforgettable experiences

In conscious move to foster emotional intimacy on Valentine’s Day, Lagos Continental Hotel , has announced that it will give it’s in-house guest and walk – in – visitors the most intriguing love experience.

Group General Manager , Continental Hotels ,Karl Hala , said the package has been specially curated to enable couples too to rekindle their love and celebrate Valentine’s Day in a special way.

He said the hotel is offering a special package tagged ” Valentine’s in the Continental” which provides veritable platform for lovers and families to experience love in romantic scenery.

According to him, the events lined up for the Valentine weekend – 14- 16 February provides fun seekers and lovers avenue to eclipse into a world of romance with spectacular Valentine in the Continentals .

He said the event provides an enticing package for the season of love that focused on unforgettable experience for a memorable and engaging love celebrations .

The Lagos hotel, which runs under the Continental Hotels Group, is further rolling out a special Valentine’s weekend package tagged, “Valentine in the Continental” that will offer the guests an escape into a world of romance.

With the weekend package, the hotel is rolling out red carpet for lovers and romantics alike, while assuring that whether cozying up with the significant other or looking for that special someone, the enchanting getaway promises unforgettable experiences for all.

A dreamy weekend awaits you with our exclusive Valentine’s Package crafted with love just for you—with extraordinary perks designed to sweep you off your feet. Book now and indulge in:

The valentine weekend package includes; a choice of luxurious accommodation from the hotel’s stunning suites or from a selection of rooms adorned with captivating Valentine-themed décor. However, the accommodation comes with a 50 percent discount on the best available rate.

There are also delightful extras, amid savoring a complimentary bottle of Prosecco and delectable chocolates on arrival. The guests will also enjoy breakfast in bed, which the hotel promises will start each day of romance for two as the package is all about the little touches that make every moment special.

As well, for those planning an epic engagement surprise or want to spend quality time together, the hotel’s sumptuous settings provide an idyllic backdrop as lovers can settle into an intimate dinner under shimmering candlelight, serenaded by live music that races the hearts.

According to the hotel, the offering is for everyone; from couples cherishing their bond to singles on a quest for love, while also perfect for groups looking to celebrate friendship or those dating couples ready to take their next big step.

As expected, there is a special Valentine’s menu created with love and attention by Frank-Ernst Lothar, the executive chef at Lagos Continental Hotel, and his team of culinary experts.

Of course, it is a five-course meal the guests and lovers must taste.

The first course, according to the executive chef, is the Valentine’s temptation; a puff pastry sheet heaped with Mascarpone cream – smoked salmon, micro greens, bitter orange marmalade and 10-year balsamic vinegar.

There are also cepe mushroom soup topped with cream and Campari; orange sherbet for the second and third courses, while the guests will enjoy farm chicken breast, prawn in cognac sauce and three varieties of chocolate mousse in the fourth and last courses.