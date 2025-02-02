Hunger in the land: NUJ decries rising cost of living, urges govt to intervene, institute price control mechanism

.As market women cry out over exorbitant cost of foodstuffs

. 2 million farmers will get FG’s Agricultural fund –AFAN

.Sanwo-Olu gives discounted feeds, fertilizers to poultry farmers , others

.Expert tasks govts on storage facilities

.FG strengthens loan access for small businesses – Minister

Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Ebonyi State Council, has expressed worry over the rising cost of living in the country, especially in the areas of house rent and food items even when States like Ebonyi brag on being food basket of the region.

It described the cost of renting an apartment in Ebonyi state as outrageous and blamed the increase on house agents who have continued to add charges in order to make more money for their services and condemned traders for the hike in food items out of greed.

The Union urged government at all levels to intervene and moderate the operations of the house agents and traders by coming up with price control mechanism as to make life bearable for average Nigerians .

In a communique signed by its State Chairman, Comrade Samson Nwafor and the Secretary, Comrade Nnamdi Akpa, the union noted that the operations of traders, motorists, tricyclists, okada riders, landlords and house agents have added to the sufferings of the citizens.

The union also lauded the scholarship scheme initiated by the administration of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru through which 204 Ebonyi youths got scholarship for postgraduate studies abroad and 541 others are enjoying post graduate scholarship within the country.

It described the scholarship scheme as a laudable initiative that would positively impact on the overall growth and development of Ebonyi State.

It further commended the State government for reviving the State pipe production factory, and described it as a bold step towards the industrialization of the State, but urged the government to consider privatizing the factory for optimal utilization.

While commending the urban renewal initiative of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru’s administration, the Union urged the government to open more street roads within the capital city.

However, The South West chairman of All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Femi Oke has commended President Bola Tinubu over the introduction of Nigerian Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) to assist two million registered farmers in getting loans for seamless farming in the country.

Oke gave the commendation in an interview with our correspondent, giving assurance that the prices of food commodities in the country will be crashed because federal and states’ Government interventions on agricultural productivity.

Nigerians are still lamenting the high cost of food commodities more than seven months after the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, promised a crash in prices.

Kyari had made the promise in a post he shared on X on July 10, 2024, where he unveiled measures that would bring down food prices in the course of 180 days.

One of the measures included the suspension of duties, tariffs, and taxes for the importation of certain food commodities through land and sea borders.

The minister listed the commodities to include maize, husked brown rice, wheat, and cowpeas, adding that the Federal Government would import 250,000 metric tons of wheat and 250,000 metric tons of maize.

The minister said production in the 2024/2025 farming cycle would be ramped up with aggressive agricultural mechanization to reduce drudgery, lower production costs, and boost productivity.

However, seven months after unveiling the measures, implementation had yet to kick off, and food prices have increased beyond what most Nigerians could afford.

For instance, according to our findings from Agege market, although there is slash in the price of a bag of rice that sold for N100,000 in December 2024 now being sold for N80,000, many still considered the price outrageous.

A five litres of groundnut oil is sold for N14,000, red oil of the same size cost N11,000.

A kilogram of meat is now sold between N4,000 and N4,500 while a kilogram of Titus is N5,500 that used to be N1,000

A paint of garri is sold for between N2,500 and N3,000 depending on the quality while a paint of yam flour cost N4,000 and cassava flour cost N2,700.

In addition, a bulb of onion goes as high as N500 while a crate of eggs which used to sell as low as N1,500 now being sold between N5,000 to N6,500.

However, despite this gloomy scenario, Oke is optimistic things would soon get better.

Oke stated, “Even the establishment of livestock ministry is okay. It’s a real step up in that sector. It had never been in existence, it had never happened in Nigeria. So, I’m thinking that with that, its effect will come up in the industry.

“We know how much price of egg is now and the prices of beans and maize because those are the major commodities that citizens consume, the prices will surely come down.”

Citing examples, “And most of the state governments are now trying to emulate a sort of clusters sector where farmers can bring in their goods. Like Lagos state, for instance, they are working seriously on Ketu Ejirin in Epe where farmers will easily bring in their produce.

“So, if this one could take off, there is no way the price of commodities will not crash in the market. So, implementations of all this is what we are waiting for and we are agitating for.

“We only need to still solicit support with all our governors in various states to do that,” he added.

On banditry, the Chairman stated, “the bandits’ harassment and threat is not as before, which we thank God for.

“But if these agro-rangers, like all these security people could be introduced or they could strengthen vigilante groups of Nigeria to take care of most of all these states, let it not be at the national level because they know the terrain of their areas. I’m sure with that, many of these farmers who had run from the farm will return.

“That was one of the causes responsible for the price of commodities to be getting higher. But with this, if they could see that there is a lot of security, definitely those that have run out of the business will now come back.”

He further stated, “Then, silos should be introduced, which are storage facilities. They should take cognizance in this area because most of us do have losses on our produce. But if it (silo) could be introduced with all these governors in their states,. it would go a long way.

“I could see that Oyo State is doing a lot. Oyo has decided to work on the Fashola farm, the one that has been in existence during the Western region, during the Awolowo era.

He stated that, “they are even embarking on road reconstruction through the World Bank, opening up all the rural roads.”

While stressing on the World Bank’s support, he stressed the Bank has just given them about $16 billion to open all the roads in Oyo State.

“And I know that Lagos state is going to replicate. So, with all these, I’m sure it will bring the price of all these commodities down.

While responding to a question if the federal government had reached out to the farmers association, he stated that even though they were not solely relying on government, the farmers’ data and profiling are ongoing.

“We are not relying on the government precisely because AFAN, as an umbrella body of the Farmers Association is an advocacy group. Like now, they are working on the data. They are saying that they want to work on two million farmers in the whole of the Federation. We are encouraging our farmers to go and register.”

He added, “And recently, the introduction of NADF, Nigerian Agricultural Development Fund. The process started when Abdullahi Adamu was our president before Farouk Mudi came in. But to God be the glory, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed that into law before he left. So, President Tinubu has taken it up and they have even appointed executive directors into that sector.

“So, farmers may not need to go to bank, with NADF establishment since we know ourselves. We just want government to strengthen on that Fund where farmers can easily run to.

“We are having a bottleneck in commercial banks. But this one will solve the problem of the farmers. And I’m grateful to the President.”

He also lauded the President for the initiative to procure 2,000 tractors that according to him will be distributed through NADF, saying “So, all this bottleneck is being addressed through this agency. Definitely, the price of commodities will surely come down and there will be food on the table of every Nigerian.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has announced plans to provide feeds, fertilizers, and other inputs to poultry and fish farmers at a 25% discount to bring down the prices of food items and other consumables in the metropolis.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, made this known at a media briefing in Alausa on the Ounje Eko Farmer Subsidy Programme, where major stakeholders in the agricultural value chain were in attendance.

She stated that the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration had provided the sum of ₦500 million for the takeoff of the exercise, adding that the state will closely monitor the process for efficiency and prevent diversion to ensure maximum benefits for residents.

According to her, the state government will deliver the feeds and other inputs to farmers next week, while the pilot scheme of the programme will run throughout February.

Market survey done by our correspondent in Ikorodu, Lagos state shows that while prices of some food items increased, some had notable decrease.

Retail price of 1 derica of foreign rice now costs N1200 and a paint plastic is N6000 which was N1400 and N7000 respectively in December 2024.

1 derica of beans costs N1000, N1200, and N1500 as the kind varies, a significant decrease from N1800, N2000 and N2200 in the last month of 2024.

Also, a paint plastic of white garri which was N2500 two months ago, now costs N2200.

Meanwhile, the price of a paint plastic of yellow garri remained N3000, the same within the monitored period.

However, there is a drastic increase in retail price of palm oil as 5 litres now costs N12000 which was N7200 last year December.

Prices of okro and different kinds of vegetables have risen with decrease in quantity and freshness.

It was gathered that pepper, tomatoes and onions prices have significantly reduced.

Prices of fish and chicken have remained the same while that of egg fluctuates.

Meanwhile, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Arthur Steven Asset Management Ltd., has called for a national plan for provision of storage facilities for farmers to address food inflation.

Amolegbe made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said both the federal and state governments must pursue the plan and provide various levels of storage capacity for farmers based on the sizes of their farms.

The managing director added that the facilities should be provided at subsidised rate.

“The governments can help with a well- coordinated post harvest storage system that ensures supplies can last beyond the harvest season,” he said.

He lauded efforts being made by AFEX in providing post harvest storage facilities in various parts of the country.

Amolegbe, however, said that the efforts of AFEX would need to be supported on a massive scale by both the federal and state governments.

He identified post-harvest waste as one of the main reasons for persistent food inflation in the country.

“There has to be a national plan to provide various levels of storage capacity to farmers based on the sizes of their farms and at subsidised rates,” he said.

According to Amolegbe, food inflation remains the main contributor to core inflation as it leads the Consumer Price Index basket monthly.

“This has been attributed to insecurity that has prevented farmers from going to the market and lack of effective post-harvest storage as well as transportation cost from farms to markets.

“Clearly, the nation is blessed with all the required human and natural resources to be counted among the agricultural powerhouses in the world as we were in the past.

“However, these resources need to be harnessed and utilised in a way that the inherent potential leads to increased productivity,” he said.

Amolegbe also stressed the need for more support of farmers at sub-national and local government levels to boost food security.

He said that supply of machineries must be crucial as well as provision of funding for fertilisers.

“The solution, therefore, will be to tackle each of these issues head on.

“Improving security is sacrosanct, while the sub-national governments can do more in improving farm infrastructure as well as supporting farmers regarding transportation of their produce to markets,” he said.

Amolegbe said the Nigerian agricultural sector remained a crucial component of the nation’s economic framework.

He said the sector was crucial to the growth of the country’s gross domestic product and employment.

Amolegbe urged that policymakers should pay attention to the sector in order to harness its full potential.

.As FG strengthens loan access for small businesses – Minister

In another development, the Federal Government is intensifying efforts to enhance industrial expansion, ease access to funding and drive digital innovation to boost Nigeria’s economic competitiveness.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Sen. John Enoh, said during the Renewed Hope Global Virtual Conference 2025 on Sunday.

Enoh highlighted ongoing efforts to improve export processing zones, enhance loan accessibility, and establish an industrial revolution task force.

Addressing concerns about challenges faced by small businesses in securing loans, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to easing financial access through the Bank of Industry (BOI).

“The BOI is one of our best-performing institutions, but I recognise the difficulties many small businesses face in meeting loan requirements, especially when dealing with commercial banks,” he said.

Enoh revealed ongoing discussions with the BOI to streamline loan access processes.

He also revealed an impending partnership with First City Monument Bank (FCMB) to facilitate loan disbursement to micro and small enterprises across the country.

“In the coming weeks, we hope to announce a partnership that will enable thousands of small business owners to access funding more easily,” he added.

The minister acknowledged that while some targets in oil and gas processing zones had not been fully met, the government remained committed to ensuring these zones contributed significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“Even though the goals may not have been met as initially intended, the focus of this administration is to ensure our export processing zones work efficiently and deliver value to the Nigerian people,” he said.

The minister announced the creation of an Industrial Revolution Work Group, comprising key industry stakeholders, government agencies, and private sector representatives, to drive industrial transformation.

“This workgroup is designed to function as a task force, bringing together agencies such as Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

“Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), the Ministry of Power, Finance, and Customs to address industrial challenges collectively,” he said.

He noted that the initiative was currently being fine-tuned, stressing that it would significantly advance Nigeria’s industrial sector, once fully operational.

The minister also highlighted the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) initiative, domiciled in the BOI, as part of efforts to support Nigeria’s youth-driven digital and creative economy.

“iDICE is a 700 million dollar initiative backed by partners such as Afreximbank, the Islamic Development Bank, and a French financial institution.