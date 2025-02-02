FG, Ogun boost business, launch $12m

The Federal Government and Ogun State have reaffirmed their commitment to easing the process of doing business in the country.

This is as they unveiled the Springfield Agro Limited Crops Protection Chemical Plant in Sagamu.

This significant investment, worth $12 million, is a testament to the government’s efforts to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, represented by the Minister of State for Agriculture, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, emphasised the importance of expanding industrial capacity across the value chain to guarantee food security in Nigeria.

He noted that “the guarantee of food security in Nigeria lies in our ability to expand industrial capacity across the value chain.”

Shettima also stated that “we cannot achieve peace unless the robust committees we roll out as a government are complemented by the ambition and commitment of the private sector.”

According to the vice president, the commissioning of the agrochemical plant aligns with the government’s agenda to combat hunger and enhance national food security.

On his part, Ogun governor, Adedapo Abiodun, praised the Kewalram Chenrai Group for their commitment to advancing agriculture, healthcare, and sustainable development in Nigeria.

The governor was represented by Deputy Governor Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

He said that “this event affirms Ogun’s progress in creating a conducive environment for industries to flourish.

“It also reflects the long-standing commitment of the Kewalram Group to advancing agriculture, healthcare and sustainable development in Nigeria.”

The governor also noted that agriculture is a critical component of the state’s economic development strategy.

“By improving inputs, mechanisation and extension services, our government has positioned our state to drive higher agricultural productivity, reduce the cost of stable foods and achieve food security,” he said.

He said the inclusion of a CSR hospital as part of the project would provide quality healthcare services to the local community, creating a positive impact on the lives of millions of people.

Abiodun assured investors that the government would continue to provide the necessary infrastructure, policies, and incentives to encourage investments that drive economic growth.

“We will continue to provide the infrastructure, policies and incentives needed to encourage investments like this.

“Such will not only drive economic growth, but also create a more inclusive and equitable society to the residents of Ogun and other stakeholders,” he said.

“This two-in-one event marks the beginning of new opportunities, from mental health care to improved livelihoods.

“This project is a demonstration of what can be achieved when the private and public sectors work together for growth,” he said.

The success of Springfield in Nigeria has prompted the Kewalram Chenrai Group to expand to other African countries.

The agrochemical plant will produce herbicides and insecticides, with an integrated bottle-manufacturing unit, and will create additional employment opportunities, both direct and indirect, for about 300 to 500 people.

Chairman of the Kewalram Chenrai Group, Mr Narain Chanrai, said that “the success of Springfield in Nigeria has given us the impetus to expand to other African countries.”

He also noted that “the factory will be creating an additional employment both direct and indirect jobs of about 300 to 500 people.

“As the government and private sector work together for growth, this project serves as a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration and commitment to development.”