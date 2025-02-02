32.8 C
Lagos
February 2, 2025
Trending now

Why Labour is threatening industrial disharmony in Unity schools

Transforming Ekwulobia as Anambra’s Fourth Cosmopolitan City, Governor Soludo Urban Regeneration Continues

Ailes Group Chairman, Michael Onuoha honours  late father in a week-long celebration in …

Three siblings killed, inserted into freezer in Anambra community

Dangote Refinery crashes petrol price to N890 per litre

NGF Congratulates Diri

Bayelsa Cabinet Approves Purchase Of 60mw Gas Turbines

NDDC Empowers 300 Niger Delta Youths, Women on Skill Acquisition in Rivers

FG, Ogun boost business, launch $12m

Champion Newspapers LTD
EnergyFeaturesSports

Dangote Refinery crashes petrol price to N890 per litre

by Editor0171

In a bold move to drive economic relief for Nigerians, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from N950 to N890, effective from Saturday.

This price adjustment is in response to favourable developments in the global energy sector and a significant decline in international crude oil prices. Dangote Refinery’s decision reflects its commitment to aligning with market realities and ensuring that consumers benefit from changes in international crude oil prices.

A statement from Dangote Petroleum Refinery, issued by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, explained that this latest move follows a similar decision made on 19th January, when a modest price increase was implemented due to rising crude oil costs. However, with recent global market trends indicating a decline, Dangote Refinery has once again adjusted its pricing structure, providing relief to Nigerians.

The statement also noted that the price reduction would significantly lower the cost of petrol across the country, generating a positive ripple effect throughout the broader economy.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery firmly believes that this reduction from N950 to N890 will result in a meaningful decrease in the cost of petrol nationwide, thereby driving down the prices of goods and services, as well as the overall cost of living, with a positive ripple effect on various sectors of the economy,” the statement said.

The refinery has also called on marketers across the country to ensure that the benefits of the reduced price are passed on to the Nigerian public, while reiterating its support for the economic revival spearheaded by President Bola Tinubu, whose administration is focused on making Nigeria self-sufficient in refined petroleum products and positioning the country as a leading oil export hub.

“This collective initiative will contribute to the wider economic recovery plan led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is dedicated to making Nigeria self-sufficient in refined petroleum products and positioning the country as a leading oil export hub,” it added.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s decision is expected to play a vital role in stabilising the country’s economy, ensuring that the benefits of lower fuel prices are felt across all sectors.

Related posts

Powering Nigeria’s Future: The Green Energy Revolution Led by iPower

Editor

Ministers, Oil Industry Leaders To Converge at 13th Practical Nigerian Content Conference

Editor

Mission 300 Energy Summit to Gather Africa’s Leaders and Partners to Transform Energy Sector

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO