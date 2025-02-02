Bayelsa Cabinet Approves Purchase Of 60mw Gas Turbines

The Bayelsa State Executive Council has approved the purchase of 60 megawatts gas turbines to boost electricity supply in the state.

The state cabinet gave the approval during its 151st meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday.

Briefing the press after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai and her Ministry of Power counterpart, Engr. Kharin Komuko, said the project would ensure constant power supply and prevent a repeat of the recent long period of power outage the state was plunged into by vandals.

According to the Power Commissioner, arrangement for purchase of the gas turbine was over 70 per cent concluded and that the installation would be completed before end of this year.

He said the frequent incidents of vandalism of power facilities was a sabotage.

He said: “Exco approved the purchase of gas turbines with a combined capacity of 60 megawatts that will serve Yenagoa and environs.”

His Information Commissioner counterpart added: “Approval was given expressly for the purchase of the turbines. That is to say, hopefully, before the end of this year, Bayelsans will begin to enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

“I believe this is a good one for us as a state as it will boost our economy and attract more investors.”

She further disclosed that council approved the use of the state-owned luxury buses to convey commuters to the new transport terminal at Igbogene at a reduced fare to cushion the effect of the hike in fares by commercial transporters.

Her Ministry of Transport counterpart, Preye Brodrick, also revealed that council approved the building of bus stops at designated areas as part of the urban renewal drive of the administration.

Brodrick, who stated that there was noticeable sanity on the roads in the state capital due to the relocation of private commercial transporters to the new terminal, appealed to commuters and Bayelsans to support and patronise the terminal despite the challenges.

In another development, Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, described the state as the most climate impacted in the country.

Governor Diri stated this in his office when he received a delegation from the National Climate Change Secretariat led by the Director General, Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe.

He said issues about climate change were dear to the state due to the heavy impact it has had on Bayelsa.

The governor urged the Climate Change team to explore the mangroves of the state by visiting not only Nembe but also include other local government areas, especially Brass, Southern Ijaw and Ekeremor, saying it was the best way to appreciate the Bayelsa situation.

He said his administration will partner with the Climate Change Secretariat on issues affecting the state, stressing that there was so much the state and the agency can achieve working together.

The state’s helmsman also said the government will study the Climate Change Act and adapt it to the circumstances of the state before domesticating it.

Diri appealed to the secretariat not to shortchange the state but ensure it got its due.

His words: “We hold this visit dearly because we are in an area you can say we are number one on the effect of climate change in Nigeria. So, we will work with you and collaborate with you.

“There is so much we can do together. The laws are important but we would not just adopt the Climate Change Act. We will look at it and adapt it to our circumstances.

“Bayelsa is at the centre of flooding, oil exploration and coastal erosion. So on everything about climate change and carbon credit, Bayelsa is your number one state.”

Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Climate Change Secretariat, Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe, said the team was in Bayelsa to examine its mangrove given that the mangroves in the Niger Delta region had been identified as the largest in Africa.

She said the visit was necessary to be able to identify areas the state can be given the necessary support.

She appealed to Bayelsa to adopt the climate change law, assuring that the agency was willing to work with the state to tackle issues associated with climate change.

Also, on Wednesday, Governor Diri received the new General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major-Gen. Emmanuel Emekah, urging him to take a cue from his predecessor who shielded himself from political affiliations.

He said his predecessor demonstrated a high level of professionalism during the November 2023 governorship election in the state where the military ensured adequate security for the poll to be adjudged one of the freest in the state.

He expressed the belief that going by the record of service of the new GOC available to him, he would uphold the standard already laid in the division and to portray the army in good light.

Diri assured that the state government will give the new GOC the necessary support to ensure he delivers on his assignment.

In his remarks, Major-Gen. Emmanuel Emekah said the visit was to formally introduce himself as the new head of the military joint task force covering Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom states.

The new GOC thanked the governor for his support to the Nigerian Army and the cordial environment in the state for the army to operate.

He promised to diligently discharge his assignment as well as partner the security advisers to the governor to achieve his objectives.