Army confiscates over 70,000 litres of stolen crude in Niger Delta

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army said it’s troops from the 6 Division, have destroyed 12 illegal refining sites, confiscating over 70,000 litres of stolen products in the Niger Delta region.

Army spokesperson at the 6 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday evening.

Danjuma in the statement said the soldiers, consolidating on the operational gains in the region, also arrested 16 suspected oil thieves, demobilised six boats and intercepted 9 vandalized pipes across the joint operations area.

He disclosed that the operations were conducted jointly with other security agencies from 27 January – 2 February 2025.

The statement reads, “In the operations that ensued in Rivers State, troops intercepted two fully loaded suction trucks, conveying 12,000 litres of stolen crude each. The trucks were intercepted along Igwurita – Airport road in Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA).

“Additionally, following credible intelligence on a massive storage facility at a scrap yard, also along Igwuruta – Airport road, troops confiscated over 10,000 litres of stolen products stored in several tanks in the yard.

“Relatedly, clearance operations conducted around Imo River led to the destruction of three illegal refining sites, 43 cooking drums pots, 23 receivers, three fibre boats as well as over 4,000 litres of stolen products handled around, Obigbo, Oyigbo and Ukwa general areas.

“This was in addition to, one locally fabricated double barrel gun suspected to have been abandoned by the fleeing oil thieves on sighting troops in the area.”

Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma noted that similar operations conducted around Mgbede Community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA (ONELGA), led to the deactivation of four illegal refining sites, 86 locally made ovens, with a dugout pit that contained over 7,200 and 2,700 litres of stolen crude and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) respectively.

“Along Ndoni waterside also in ONELGA, troops discovered over 102 sacks filled with over 5,100 litres of stolen AGO and premium motor spirit. At Agah general area, 35 sacks filled with over 2,100 litres of Illegally refined AGO were confiscated. While, at Omoku also in ONELGA, two oil thieves were apprehended with 14 sacks of condensates stored in their home.”

Continuing, he said, “In Delta State, acting on credible intelligence, troops intercepted an abandoned locally constructed wooden boat with over 3,160 litres of stolen crude within Ashaka Okpai community water channel, leading to River Niger in Ndokwa East LGA. Additionally, eight sacks filled with unquantified quantity of condensates along Oando pipeline with Tuomo village in Bomadi were intercepted and handled inline with subsisting operational mandate.

“In Sagbama LGA in Bayelsa State, a suspected oil thief was arrested with over 1,100 litres of illegally refined AGO. The suspects have been positively identified and handed over to the prosecuting agency. While, in Akwa Ibom State, troops have continued to dominate the rivulets, creeks and waterways to effectively deny criminals elements freedom of action,” he said.

While Commending the troops for the operational successes recorded, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, charged them to upscale the operational tempo in ensuring a conducive environment for increased exploration activities is created.

He further urged the soldiers to remain professional and disciplined in discharging their duties.