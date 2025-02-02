32.8 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Ailes Group Chairman, Michael Onuoha honours  late father in a week-long celebration in  lmo 

by Peter Anayo0117

L-r …Labour Party Presidential Candidate In The 2023 Election, Peter Obi;   Pose with Chairman Ailes Group, Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha; during the memorial Service of Late Rev Lawrence Onuoha.

L-r… Chief Emeka Frank; ZENCO, Managing Director, Chief Cletus Uzoezie Oragwa; Chairman Ailes Group, Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha; Chairman Iycon Group of Companies, Chief Ifeanyi Godwin Ekwolugo and a guest.

L-r… MD/CEO of Vintage Deluxe Interiors Lagos Chief Francis Nwaogwugwu; Business Man Chief  Charles Ahize and Chief Frank Emeka.

Nigerian politician and former Deputy Chief of Staff to the Imo State GovernmentUgwumba Uche Nwosu arrived at the venue.

 Wife of the ChairmanAiles Group, Mrs. Franca Onuoha arriving at the venue.

L-r …Mr  Charles Onyido; Foremost Igbo Entrepreneur and Statesman, Okemili; Chief Charles Odunukwe; Chief Frank Emeka and a guest.

Chairman Ailes Group, Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha;(3rd left) poses with friends.

 Chairman Ailes Group, Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha;(middle) poses with friends.

Cross Section of traditional rulers arriving at the event.

Chairman Ailes Group, Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha and his wife Mrs. Franca pose with their Children.

 Cross Section of the guest.

Women entertain the guests.

L-r…Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha; Chief Francis Nwaogwugwu;  Pascal Okechukwu better Known as Cubana Chief Priest.

Display of garnished food items.

Chairman Ailes Group, Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha (middle) poses with friends.

 

Chief  Dr. Michael Onuoha, Eriri Ego Igbonile recently celebrated the third anniversary of the Passing of his father, Reverend (Pa) Iheanyichukwu Lawrence Onuoha.

The formal church service was held at St. Michael and All Angels Church, Eziama Isiala Mbano, followed by a grand reception at the Chief Michael Onuoha Estate—Casa de Garcia, Duruokwara, Umuokwara Iheoma, Umunakara, Nwangele LGA.

Chief  Dr. Michael Onuoha is the Chairman and Founder of Ailes Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning oil & gas, real estate, power, and infrastructure.

As a renowned entrepreneur and investor, Chief Onuoha has played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s energy landscape, driving innovation, and promoting indigenous participation in key sectors of the economy.

Born and raised in Imo State, Chief Onuoha’s career began in the oil and gas industry, where he quickly distinguished himself as a dynamic leader with a vision for sustainable growth.

 His company, Ailes Petroleum, has become one of Nigeria’s leading downstream players, supplying petroleum products across the West African region.

Through strategic investments and partnerships, Chief Dr  Onuoha has expanded Ailes Group’s footprint, cementing its reputation as a forward-thinking conglomerate dedicated to excellence and community development.

Beyond his business ventures, Chief Onuoha is deeply involved in philanthropy. His foundation, the Michael Onuoha Foundation, has funded numerous educational scholarships, healthcare initiatives, and rural development projects.

His contributions to the growth of sports, particularly golf and polo, reflect his belief in the power of athletics to foster discipline, leadership, and unity…Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

