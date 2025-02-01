Troops neutralize 358 terrorists, arrest 431 suspects in January operations

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters ( DHQ) has made significant progress in its ongoing operations against terrorism and insurgency across the country during January 2025 which resulted in the neutralization of 358 terrorists and the arrest of 431 suspected militants as part of its counter-terrorism efforts.

In a statement, Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), confirmed the success of the operations, highlighting the dedication of the troops in combating terrorism and ensuring the security of citizens.

“We continue to sustain the tempo in defeating terrorists and their cohorts. Throughout January, our troops effectively neutralized 358 terrorists, arrested 431 suspected terrorists, and rescued 249 kidnapped hostages,” Major General Buba said.

He added,” In addition to counter-terrorism operations, the military’s efforts in the South-South (SS) region also resulted in major successes against oil theft, with troops preventing the theft of over 2.6 billion Naira worth of crude oil and refined products. Items recovered during the operation included over 2.7 million liters of stolen crude oil, 42,515 liters of illegally refined AGO, 200 liters of DPK, and 2,250 liters of PMS.”

The DDMO revealed that troops also made impressive gains in weapons recovery, seizing 370 weapons and nearly 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

According to him, among the weapons recovered were 105 AK47 rifles, 32 locally fabricated guns, 23 pump action guns, and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

“The armed forces remain focused on creating conditions that will ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” Major General Buba concluded, commending the troops for their resilience and determination in the face of ongoing security challenges.