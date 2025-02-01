27.1 C
Road side traders count losses as Traffic Agency pay unexpected visit in Anambra

Peter Anayo

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

Many hawkers and traders were on Friday left counting their losses running into thousands of naira as staff members of the Anambra State Traffic Agency (ACTA) stormed Aroma Junction earlier in the day chasing away beggars and hawkers who had converted the area into a makeshift market.

The operation, which lasted only a few minutes, resulted in the destruction of goods worth thousands of naira.

Eyewitnesses reported that the ACTA team, accompanied by security personnel, arrived at the junction and began clearing the area of all unauthorized activities.

One eyewitness described the scene as “like a war zone,” with ACTA officials shouting and chasing people away, smashing goods and destroying makeshift sheds.

According to one affected trader, Chisom, she said, “We were not given any warning. They just came and started destroying our goods. It’s not fair. We are just trying to make a living.”

But, explaining the incident, an ACTA official explained that the operation was necessary to address traffic congestion and safety concerns.

He said, “Aroma Junction is a critical intersection that connects several major roads in the state,.

“The activities of the hawkers and beggars are causing traffic congestion and posing a risk to the safety of road users. We had to take action to clear the area and restore normalcy.”

 

