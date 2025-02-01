Rivers Community celebrates illustrious son, Onuchukwu on promotion to Brigadier General

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Omofo Clan in Rundele Kingdom in Emohua local government area of Rivers State has congratulated one of her illustrious sons, Dr. Ndidi Stephen Onuchukwu for his promotion to the rank of Brigadier General in the Nigerian Army.

In a statement jointly signed by the Paramount Ruler and Eze Nwe Eli Omofo Rundele IV, His Royal Highness, Eze Sir Edison Umezurike Omeodu JP, and Chairman, Ogbakor Omofo and the Community Development Committee, Chief Okanezi John Okachi, the community hailed Brigadier General Onuchukwu for being a worthy ambassador of the clan.

The community lauded Dr. Onuchukwu’s invaluable contributions to the peace, security and development of the nation, as well as youth empowerment and employment, human capacity and development of the area.

They also thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Chief of Army Staff for approving the promotion of their son alongside other senior military officers across the country.

The statement reads, “It is with great sense of pride and gratitude to God Almighty that we, on behalf of the peace-loving and good people of Omofo Clan in Rundele Kingdom, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, felicitate with one of our illustrious sons, DR. NDIDI STEPHEN ONUCHUKWU, MSS, CM, FCM, FWACS, FICS, who was recently elevated from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General, in the Nigerian Army.

“We thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede for approving the elevation of deserving senior military officers including our son Brigadier General NS Onuchukwu, who has continued to make us proud in the discharge of his duties.

“To our son, Brigadier General NS Onuchukwu, your well-deserved promotion is a testament to your outstanding commitment and dedication to the Nigerian Armed Forces, as well as your hard work, sacrifices and meritorious service to our great nation, Nigeria.

“We are proud that you are flying the banner of Omofo Clan and Rundele Kingdom high in the Nigerian Army, and have continued to be a good ambassador of our dear Rivers State, by placing hard work, diligence, and determination as core virtues in pursuit of excellence. Your achievements reflect the values of discipline, bravery, and professionalism that define the Nigeria Armed Forces.”

They also commended the Army Chief for his numerous contributions to the development of the area, and prayed God to give him more grace, wisdom and strength to excel.

“As Omofo people, we use this opportunity to publicly express our heartfelt appreciation to you, for your untiring commitment to the development of Omofo Rundele and beyond, especially in the area of youth empowerment, employment generation and your critical role in addressing prevailing security challenges in the area.

“As you ascend to higher ranks, we pray God Almighty to give you the grace, wisdom and strength to excel,” they said.