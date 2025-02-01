PDP Governors Forum call on FG to address hardship inflicted on Nigerians

BARRY AGBANIGBE, Asaba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum on Friday called on the Federal Government to revisit macro-economic policies to address the hardship inflicted on Nigerians saying that no meaningful achievements in the states can be achieved until the harsh policies are addressed.

According to the Communique issued at the end of the PDP Governor’s forum maiden meeting held in the Government house, Asaba, Delta State noting that the macro-economic policies of the Federal Government have inflicted hardship and pain on the polity.

The Chairman of the Forum, Mr. Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State who read the Communique the forum used the occasion to review the performance of member states in particular, and the state of the nation in general, as well as developments in the party, as at the end of 2024.

Mr. Bala Mohammed said the forum noted monumental socio-economic, security, infrastructure and other challenges that confronted the nation during the period.

“The Meeting commended Governors of member states for pursuing policies and programmes that not only ameliorated the plight of the people but were aimed at creating the foundation for sustainable development in their various states.

“The Forum noted with delight the ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis in the National Working Committee, NWC, on the position of the National Secretary, and has reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment; consequently, the Forum advised the NWC to set up the machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment.

“The Forum having examined all the notices required by law to be given to validly convoke NEC advised NWC to reschedule NEC to the thirteenth (13Th) of March 2025.

The Forum commended the country’s valiant and patriotic Armed Forces and Security Agencies for maintaining the frontline in securing the country and the gains of the gallant personnel against bandits in parts of the country.

“Forum viewed with deep concern, the resurgence of brazen non-state actors. It therefore called for the strengthening of the nation’s security architecture.

Governors Forum commended Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, the Government and the Good People of the State for their hospitality and friendly disposition that have yielded the successful, well-structured and impactful meeting.

Governors enjoined Nigerians not to despair in the face of the prevailing hardships with the firm assurance that the PDP will remain committed to returning our great nation to the glorious days of pre-2015 era of manageable costs of living, security of lives and property and greater unity and prosperity for all citizens.

Governors present at the meeting were Sen. Bala A. Mohammed Governor of Bauchi State/ Chairman PDP-GF, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State) – Vice Chairman, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State) – Host, Dr. Agbu Kefas (Taraba State), Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa State).

Others include Dr. Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State), Mr. Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke Osun State), Mr. Douye Diri (Bayelsa State), Pastor Umo Eno Ph.D (Akwa Ibom State), Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah (Enugu State), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State), Mr. Bayo Lawal (Deputy Governor, Oyo State)and Dr. Emmanuel Agbo – D.G PDP Governors’ Forum.

