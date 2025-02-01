Onne Customs Boss, Babandede tasks newly promoted officers on greater service, competence

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Newly promoted officers at the Area 2 Command of the Nigerian Customs Service, Onne Port have been charged to see their elevation as a higher calling to greater service to the nation and humanity.

The Controller of Area 2 Command, Onne Comptroller Mohammed Babandede gave the charge at a brief ceremony where the newly promoted officers were decorated.

Comptroller Babandede at the event said that he was highly elated when the names of the newly promoted officers from his command were released.

He used the medium to advise other officers who weren’t promoted not to be discouraged, but to continue to discharge their functions and duties, and wait for their time.

“I understand how you will feel, I mean those that have not been promoted. I can tell you everyone has his or her time. To those of you that have been promoted, see your promotion as a higher calling for more service to your country and humanity”, he said.

It would be recalled that in 2024, among officers and men of the service in Area 2 Command, 14 deputy comptrollers were elevated to the rank of comptroller, 6 assistant comptrollers were deputy comptrollers and 17 Chief Superintendents were lifted to the rank of assistant comptrollers.