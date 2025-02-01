Oke-Ogun Iyalojas endorse Chief Nimotallahi as next Iyaloja-General of Oyo State  

Leaders of market men and women across the 10 local government areas in Oke-Ogun, the northern part of Oyo State, have endorsed the candidacy of Chief (Mrs) Nimotallahi Wahab, the current Iyaloja-General of Oke-Ogun, to be the next Iyaloja-General of Oyo State.

The declaration of the endorsement was made on Wednesday morning at the Iseyin Local Government Secretariat, Iseyin after a meeting of the body.

Chief Layi Olawoyin Theophilus, who is the Chairman, Oyo State Chapter of National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANT), made the motion for the declaration for endorsement, which was unanimously supported by all members present at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the representative of the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri 11, Chief Imam of Iseyin, Sheik Abdulakeem Olajori and other development stakeholders in the community.

The Oke-Ogun Iyalojas and Babalojas later met with the Executive Chairman of Iseyin Local Government, Hon. Rasaq Fadiran, who urged them to continue their support for the present administration in the State under Governor Seyi Makinde.

He emphasized the importance of market men and women in development of the State and communities, saying that government policies and programmes are better routed through them, especially in the areas of sanitation, women and children empowerment among other development sectors.

“We appreciate all the members that came from the 10 local government areas of Oke-Ogun to Iseyin for the purpose of declaring our Mama, Nimotallahi Wahab the next Iyaloja-General of Oyo State.

“This is an indication of her dedication to members’ welfare and progress as the Iyaloja-General of Oke-Ogun, I hereby promise that she will not let you down,” Fadiran said.

Among the members of the Iyalojas and Babalojas from Oke-Ogun that endorsed Chief Mrs. Nimotallahi Wahab as the next Iyaloja-General of Oyo State is Chief (Mrs.) Alice Oyejola and Chief Moshood Jimoh from Oorelope Local Government, Chief (Mrs.) Gbolahan Titilade and Chief Olugbade Ganiy from Atisbo Local Government, Chief (Mrs.) Adewuyi Bayewumi and Chief Nasir Adekanmi from Irepo Local Government and Chief (Mrs.) Adenike Adegoke as well as Chief Wasiu Arula from Kajola Local Government.

Others are Chief (Mrs.) Alege Fatimoh and Chief Adedoyin Adegoke from Itesiwaju Local Government; Chief Olayiwola Theophilus, Olorunsogo Local Government; Chief (Mrs.) Wahab Nimotallahi, Iseyin Local Government; Chief Salau Fatai, Iseyin Local Government; Chief (Mrs.) Adeniji Mulikat and Chief Oyere Mufutau from Saki East Local Government as well as Chief (Mrs.) Yisau Fatimot from Iwajowa Local Government.

