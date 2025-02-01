NAFDAC inaugurates consumer safety club to combat drug abuse among students

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has inaugurated NAFDAC Consumer Safety Club at Government Secondary School, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, Friday, in continuation of its “Catch Them Young” programme, an initiative aimed at educating and sensitizing secondary school students on the dangers of drug abuse.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Director in-charge of Narcotics and Controlled Substances, FCT, Dr. Paul. Kamai underscored the urgent need to tackle drug abuse, citing the alarming statistics that reveal 14.4% of Nigerians—approximately 14.3 million people are victims of drug abuse.

She highlighted that young Nigerians, particularly teenagers, are the most vulnerable, and this growing crisis threatens the nation’s future. “The menace of drug abuse is undermining socio-economic development, contributing to crime, and destabilizing families. Research indicates that two-thirds of drug users experience significant life problems, including academic failure, job loss, and social isolation,” said Adeyeye.

The “Catch Them Young” programme is a comprehensive and coordinated educational campaign that aims to equip students with the knowledge to make informed choices regarding drug use.

Adeyeye said the initiative will focus on: “raising awareness about controlled drugs and their proper use, educating students on the dangers of drug diversion and abuse, addressing the negative consequences of drug abuse, including addiction, mental health disorders, and academic decline, encouraging students to resist peer pressure and seek help when needed”

The Director General also emphasized the crucial role of teachers and parents in this fight, urging them to work closely with students, provide guidance, and create an environment where young people feel safe to ask questions about drugs and their effects.

The initiative will be reinforced through the NAFDAC Consumer Safety Club (NCSC), a platform designed to engage students in the fight against counterfeit drugs and substance abuse.

“The fight against drug abuse is a fight for the future of Nigeria. We must work together to protect our youth, strengthen our families, and secure our nation’s future”, Adeyeye said.

She urged all stakeholders, including government agencies, schools, and parents, to support the initiative to help curb the rising trend of drug abuse and consumption of alcohol among Nigerian youths.

On her part, the Principal of Government Secondary School, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, Hajiya Ibrahim Fadilah commended NAFDAC’s initiative for inaugurating the Consumer Safety Club in the school and urged the students to take ownership of the opportunity.

“The NAFDAC Consumer Safety Club (NCSC) is a welcome idea for schools. Our school here is porous because we are close to the market. All sorts of social vices happen within the market premises, so, with the creation of NAFDAC Drug-Free Safety Club, we can always move to the market to create awareness.”

“Some of these students will be inaugurated today to become NAFDAC Ambassadors to carry out a campaign against drug abuse in our school and will take the campaign to other school students to ensure that the campaign against drug abuse is sustained.

“My message to the students is for them to be good ambassadors of the school and as well, good ambassadors of the club”, she said..

Victor Eugene, the School Head boy said “youths are prone to misuse of drugs even paracetamol at home. Drug abuse is a menace among youths.”

“We are happy that NAFDAC came to our school today to educate us about the dangers of drug abuse that is gradually taking over the lives of our youths. I have a personal experience, some of my friends do take drugs”.

“As far as this club that is being inaugurated in our school is concerned, we are like Junior NAFDAC”. I and my other prefects will ensure that our school is a drug-free school and we will carry this message that NAFDAC brought to us to our friends in other schools”.

In a similar vein, the School Social Prefect, Adah Victory said she will use her function as the coordinator of social activities in the school to write letters to other schools through her teachers to engage them on drug enlightenment campaigns as part of the social activities amongst schools.

She also admonished her fellow students to shun illicit drugs activities and concentrate on their education for a brighter and more successful future.