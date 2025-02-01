27.9 C
Metro news

Man who severed wife’s hand arraigned, case transferred to State High Court

by Peter Anayo097

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

 

Mr. Sunday Echeji, who allegedly cut off his wife’s hand in a shocking act of domestic violence, was arraigned on Friday (31st of January, 2025) before the Chief Magistrate Court 1 in Enugu.

 

The charge brought against him was attempted murder, filed under Section 275, Subsection A of the Criminal Code (Cap 30, Vol. 1, Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004).

 

The incident, which occurred in Ugwuogede village, Ibagwa-Agu, Nsukka Local Government Area, had sparked widespread outrage across the state. Due to the severity of the charges, the Chief Magistrate Court transferred the case to the State Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), citing a lack of jurisdiction to try such serious offenses.

 

Mr. Echeji was remanded at the Enugu State Correctional Centre pending the commencement of his trial at the State High Court.

 

The Office of the First Lady of Enugu State led by the Wife of the Governor, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah has reportedly been monitoring the case closely, reiterating the administration’s commitment to ending violence against women.

 

In a public statement, the First Lady declared, “This kind of violence will not be tolerated in our state. Rest assured, we will ensure that justice is served. So, think twice before you ever think of committing such a barbaric or inhumane act or indeed any form of violence because, with this administration, you must face justice!”

 

Beyond legal action, the Enugu State Government has continued its efforts to protect women and girls, strengthen legal frameworks, and support survivors of domestic violence. Stakeholders, including civil society groups and law enforcement agencies, are working together to ensure that cases like this set a strong precedent against all forms of violence.

 

