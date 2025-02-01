LCGF reaffirms commitment to strengthen collaboration to end Boko Haram cross border crimes

The Governor of Diffa Province of Niger Republic, Brigadier General Mahamadou Bagadoma while reading the communique at the end of the 5th Lake Chad Governors’ Forum meeting held at the University of Maiduguri on Friday.

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Participants at the 5th Lake Chad Governors’ Forum have resolved to strengthen their collaboration in supporting the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), to end insurgency and advancing the stabilization, recovery and resilience of the region.

The Forum in a 13-point communique issued at the end of the meeting held at the Indimi Hall of the University of Maiduguri on Friday and read by the Governor of Diffa, Province of Niger Republic Brigadier General, Mahamadou Bagadoma said “The Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum reaffirms its commitment to advancing stabilization, recovery, and resilience in the region. In this regard, the Forum commits to: Ensuring member states strengthen strategic support to and operational capacity of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and/or invest in transborder security.”

“Ensuring that remnants of all non-state armed groups are completely neutralized in all the member states. Intensifying efforts to combat the illicit trade of arms, and illicit drug trafficking and drug abuse, especially among youths. Scaling up climate-resilient initiatives and environmental protection efforts to support the rehabilitation of the Lake Chad Basin ecosystems and biodiversity.”, the Forum said.

The Forum also resolved to ensure member states effectively occupy the Lake Chad Islands as a means of strengthening transboundary security, with a focus on securing and controlling the waterways.

The participants further resolved to strengthen collaboration with traditional rulers, especially in facilitating reconciliation and reintegration processes, as well as

strengthening women and youth engagement in stabilization, recovery, and resilience initiatives, ensuring their needs and priorities are effectively addressed..

” Enhancing the role of civil society and traditional authorities in designing, implementing, and monitoring regional stabilization, recovery, and resilience efforts. Working with the LCBC on advocacy and fundraising with partners and donors towards the continuation of stabilization activities in Niger. “.

The forum also said ” facilitating the establishment of “Free trade Zones” in the Lake Chad region, as a means of promoting cross-border trade and economic connectivity.

Identifying and investing in the construction and /or rehabilitation of cross-border roads as a means of promoting transboundary trade and strengthening security.

Updating and facilitating the implementation of the Territorial Action Plans (TAPs) to align with the adjusted RS SRR.”.

” Strengthening resource mobilization efforts through the Special Multi-Partner Delivery Fund (SMDF) and the Nexus Funding Facility (NFF), and other regional funding initiatives to drive impactful and sustained progress”, the forum added.

The meeting which was convened by the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and hosted by the Government of Yobe State (Nigeria), with support from the African Union Commission (AUC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). was declared opened by the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu represented by the Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The meeting was well attended by Governors from the Far North region of Cameroon, the Hadjer-Lamis and Lac provinces of Chad, Diffa region of Niger, as well as the governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States of Nigeria and representatives of member states, the AUC, traditional rulers, civil society organizations, the media, embassies, technical and financial partners, including the United Nations system, International Support Group (ISG), and International Financial Institutions (IFIs).

The forum Commended President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the host Governor, Governor Mai Mala Buni, , the Governors of the eight most affected territories of the Lake Chad Basin (LCB), the UN system, AU, African Development Banks and other participants to make the 5th Lake Chad Governors’ Forum meeting a success.

The forum unanimously endorsed Governor Mai Mala Buni as the Chairman of the Lake Chad Governors’ Forum for the next two years.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Mai Mala Buni said ” I am deeply honored by this trust and humbled to accept the responsibility of chairing this distinguished Forum for the next two years.This nomination is not merely a recognition of my personal commitment but a testament to the collective resolve of all stakeholders to forge a resilient, peaceful, and prosperous Lake Chad Basin.”

He said, “As I accept this honor to serve as Chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum, I reaffirm my commitment to the ideals of this Forum and to work diligently to achieve the vision of a peaceful, stable, and thriving Lake Chad region.”

“The theme of the 5th Forum, “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating, Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community,” resonates deeply with our Shared aspirations.”, he said.

He said over the past few days, we have deliberated extensively on how to address the challenges facing the region while building on the gains we have made so far. Our discussions have reaffirmed the critical need to strengthen governance and stabilization frameworks as a foundation for lasting peace and security in the Lake Chad Basin. ”

Buni said ” As leaders of the Lake Chad Basin region, we reaffirm our commitment to Strengthening security and stability by facilitating the reinforcement of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and expanding community-based security initiatives. We shall actively advocate for increased financial and technical support. Furthermore, we are committed to strengthening cross-border collaboration as a

driver of economic recovery and stimulating commerce to enhance regional integration and cooperation. ”

He appreciated the Lake Chad Basin Commission under the leadership of Ambassador Nuhu Mamman, The UNDP, the African Union, International Support Groups, our donors and development partners, members of the diplomatic corps, our Traditional leaders, CSOs, delegates and everyone who contributed to the success of this Forum.