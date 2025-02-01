32.2 C
KANO: Corps members donate wheelchair to colleague

by Peter Anayo087

THREE Corps Camp Directors in Kano State Orientation Camp, Kusalla Dam, Karaye, have presented a brand new wheelchair to one of their colleagues who is physically challenged.

 

Corps Members Oyeniyi Kudus, KN/24C/2988, Sangonuga Saidat Olorire, KN/24C/2525 and Olunuga David Oluwatobi KN/24C/2679 during the presentation said their action was borne out of the need to impact positively on their colleague, Ugwuese Emelda, KN/24C/3283, who was having difficulty with mobility within the camp premises.

 

In a statement delivered to Daily Champion at the weekend in Abuja and endorsed by  Caroline Embu,  the Acting Director , Information and Public Relations in NYSC, the beneficiary, who hails from Enugu State and studied Public Administration at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, was full of appreciation to her donor colleagues during the presentation.

 

Similarly, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed lauded the donors for being compassionate with the welfare of their colleague who they met, just a few days into the Orientation Exercise.

 

He urged other Corps Members to emulate the kind gesture of the three Corps Camp Directors and also add value to people around them who are in need, adding that “there is nothing too small or too big to be given out.”

