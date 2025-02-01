FCTA clamps down on pantaker markets, operators to undergo profiling

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are set to start profiling operators of pantaker markets, also known as scrap metal and second-hand goods markets, in a bid to curb vandalism and ensure only legitimate businesses operate in the territory.

The decision, announced by Chief Felix Obuah, Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, aims to effectively monitor and regulate pantaker market activities.

This move follows a two-week suspension of pantaker market operations announced by the FCT Security Council on January 13.

Obuah explained that the profiling will help identify genuine operators and determine their activities, locations, and business dealings.

Pantaker operators will also be required to register their buyers and suppliers, providing a record for security agencies to track suspicious activities.

“We want to know who and who supplies you what; who and who are you selling to? Let us have such a register for our record and for security action where necessary,” he said.

The FCT Administration and security agencies decided to take this step after a recent raid on pantaker markets led to the recovery of public items worth over N1 billion.

Therefore, the FCT Administration and security agencies have decided that all pantaker operators must be registered and profiled.

“This will enable us to identify the genuine ones and determine who is doing what, how and where.

“This will also ensure effective monitoring and regulation of pantaker activities by both security agencies, Abuja Market Management Ltd and AMMC,” he said.

Obuah warned operators against buying stolen or vandalized items, emphasizing that anyone found with such items would be considered an accomplice to crime and prosecuted.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr. Olatunji Disu, stated that the profiling would commence on February 1, stressing the need to bring sanity to the pantaker business.

Disu advised operators to scrutinize sellers, asking for receipts and information about the items’ origin.

“This will enable security agencies to trace all suspects involved in the supply of stolen or vandalised items,” he added.

“It is a disgrace that this kind of thing is happening here, in the FCT, and we have made up our minds to ensure that it stops

“We are not going to stop until we bring sanity in pantaker business.

“We are going to profile you to get a list of people that we think are capable enough to be trusted with the business of pantaker in the FCT,” he said.

Responding, the National Chairman of Pantaker Operators, Alhaji Abbas Bello, pledged the full support of the operators to the ongoing efforts to sanitise their operation.

Bello noted that there were criminal elements masquerading as pantaker operators in FCT, adding that the move would help to remove the bad eggs among them.

Also, the Secretary of the group, Malam Salisu Abubakar, said that the association would work with the security agencies to stop all forms of vandalism in the FCT.

Similarly, the Secretary of Mpape Pantaker, Mr Mohammed Kashim, pointed out that pantaker contributes to the development of the FCT, through job creation.

Kashim noted the need to fish out the criminals that were giving pantaker business a bad name in the FCT.