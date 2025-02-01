Empowering Enugu youths in Tech: The 3MTT Enugu impact conference with Enugu SME Center

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Government, through the Enugu SME Center, proudly hosted the Three Million Tech Talent (3MTT) Enugu Impact Conference, an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, in partnership with IHS Towers of Strength and NITDA. This event reaffirmed our commitment to empowering Enugu’s youths with the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.

As part of our collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Enugu State has been allocated 50,000 slots under the 3MTT program to train Enugu youths in various tech skills. This initiative directly complements His Excellency, Dr. Peter Mbah’s mandate to train 30,000 youths annually in digital and tech skills, ensuring that Enugu remains at the forefront of innovation and job creation.

The program also aligns with the Digital Skill Enhancement Zones (DEZs) Initiative, through which we will establish training facilities across all 17 LGAs, creating widespread access to tech education and positioning Enugu as a leading talent hub in Nigeria.

Thanks to the Enugu SME Agency, participants like Ichaka Obinna, Ijeoma Alenkhe, and Lotanna Nnamani have received the resources and financial support needed to advance their tech careers. This is just the beginning—we remain committed to bridging the digital skills gap and unlocking opportunities for young people across the state.

A huge thank you to our sponsors, partners, and stakeholders for making this possible. Together, we are building the future of tech talent in Enugu.