Champion Newspaper Onitsha correspondent loses wife

The death has been announced of late Mrs. Ify Ebele Okose, wife to the Daily Champion Newspaper Onitsha, Anambra State Correspondent, Phil Okose.

According to imppeccable family sources, the deceased was until her sudden demise, a civil servant, (teacher), and will be committed to Mother Earth this week, 7th Feb. 2025, in her husband’s compound at Ogidiani-Etiti village, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

According to the family, outing mass will take place on Sunday, 9th Feb . 2025, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ogidi,

May her gentle soul rest in peace and may God grant her family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.