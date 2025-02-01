AMAC Chairman’s Inspection Tour: Boosting Education, Healthcare, Infrastructure in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, embarked on an inspection tour of various projects in Abuja, showcasing his administration’s commitment to development.

Maikalangu visited the LEA Primary School in Garki, where he inspected the renovated seven classrooms and assured the school of additional teachers.

The Head Teacher, Kasmin Jilbrin Karshi, expressed gratitude for the renovation, highlighting the need for more teachers.

“We don’t have much teachers. We need more teachers. We’re grateful for what the chairman has done for us by renovating the school for us. Before the renovation, we were sitting on the floor to learn. However, we now have more chairs than we need. The only challenge is the issue of teachers,” he said.

In his response, Maikalangu assured the school that they would get an additional 10 teachers before the end of February, saying the gesture is to encourage learning activities.

At the Garki Primary Healthcare Center, Maikalangu inspected the renovated buildings and additional blocks. The Officer in Charge, Mrs. Monica Victor Jacob, praised the chairman for the improvements, including solar lights that have enabled seamless nighttime births.

“Our women now give birth in the night seamlessly because of the solar lights installed by the Executive Chairman for us, so we’re grateful,” she said.

Maikalangu inspected various road projects, including the ongoing Waru-Yimitu road project, the 300-meter road construction in Galadimawa, and the completed 2.4km road project in Gosa. Community members appreciated the projects, citing improved economic activities and reduced dust and quagmire.

Speaking on the PHC project, Joshua Tukura, former clerk of AMAC and community member, said the projects in Durumi show the AMAC Chairman has the interest of the people at heart and should be reelected for another term in office.

At Sabo Lugbe, Maikalangu addressed the media, emphasizing that all projects are located in rural communities to ensure they benefit from democracy. He encouraged community members to participate in the construction process and report any substandard materials.

Ayuba Ishaya, a community member, said the community has never witnessed such a development, saying Maikalangu has provided electricity and road and has no comparison.

He begged the chairman to construct a health centre for the community, lamenting their pregnant women suffer before giving birth.

He said the community members will unanimously vote Maikalangu for a second term in office, saying the chairman of AMAC remembered them after years of neglect by previous administrations.

At Sabo Lugbe, where the chairman of AMAC inspected a completed 1km road project, he addressed the media, saying all the projects are sited in rural communities for them to have a taste of dividends of democracy.

He said: “Having gone through the projects today, I can say they are 80% completed. I am glad that almost all the projects were done well. The only place I was not happy was Durumi 3 Primary School. I was not happy with the ceiling used by the contractor at the primary school.

“Even in his house, he won’t use that kind of ceiling. So, I instructed the contractor to change the ceilings to modern ones. It’s not good that a contractor will be well paid, then he will not deliver according to specifications.

“Nevertheless, all the projects are sited in our rural communities. In some of the communities, they had no access roads. When it rains, the roads will be impassable. So, we know that the communities need these projects.

“I also want to tell AMAC community members to help us in delivering quality projects. They should be part of the construction processes. They should monitor projects sited in their communities. If you see a contractor using inferior materials, report to me. Anywhere substandard materials are used, do well to report to me.

“I don’t want a situation whereby after millions of naira are paid to a contractor then after few weeks, the road will be having problems. When we pay money to a contractor, we expect to get value for money”, he said.

Maikalangu’s inspection tour demonstrated his administration’s focus on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and community engagement, highlighting his commitment to delivering quality projects that benefit the people of Abuja.

