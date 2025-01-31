Our 5G auctioning failed –EVC NCC

.Says agency approved tariff hike for telcos.

.As NASS joint C’ttee assures adequate funding

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Executive Vice Chairman Nigeria Communications Commission NCC Dr. Aminu Maidai has confirmed that the agency failed to auction 5G Spectrum for increase in broadband penetration in the telecommunication sector.

He made the revelation on Thursday during the 2024 budget review and 2025 budget defense jointly organised by the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Telecommunications at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He said that the agency was unable to conclude the auctioning of the 5 G spectrum due to the prevailing market conditions at the time of the auction.

He also reveled that the agency had approved the recent tarrif increase in telecommunication services by telecommunication companies in the industry.

He however informed the joint committee that in approving the tarrif increment, the agency made it clear to the operators in the telecommunication industry that that has to be improved services.

On the 2024 budget of the agency, they had budgeted a total of N400.2 bn made up of N116.09 bn for recurrent expenditure, N84.8 bn for capital expenditure and other components.

Also in their 2025 budget, the agency budgeted N272.4bn and projected to generate and remit N111 million into the consolidated revene fund of the federal government of Nigeria.

The senators and some members of the House were hamstrung as a member of the committee Hon.Chinedu Ogar (Ebonyi,APC) pointed out that the budget of the agency did not include all the details of the estimate.

The Joint Committee Chairman Sen.Ikra Aliyu Idris and the House Committee Chairman Hon.Peter Akpatason later approved the budget for the smooth operation of the agency

He assured of increase in the funding of the agency to enhance its effectiveness in its regulatory role as the regulator in the telecommunication industry.