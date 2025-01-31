25.7 C
Lagos
January 31, 2025
Trending now

NEITI sets strategic goals for 2025, presents budget & highlights achievements.

Africa Energy Technology Centre Partners with Legend and Legacy PR to Enhance…

Internal crises: Entrench supremacy of party leadership in your constitution, Gen Abdulsalami…

FG Warns Against Storage of Explosives for Illegal Mining

Bagudu Praises Collaboration between Fiscal and Monetary Policy Authorities

Alleged N110bn Fraud: Witness explains why Yahaya Bello’s associate requested property refund

EFCC Tasks Corps Members on Corruption

NSCDC arrest four suspects in Abia State over oil theft, vandalism

Our 5G auctioning failed –EVC NCC

Gov Diri of Bayelsa vows to complete all on-going projects, condemns culture…

Champion Newspapers LTD
InfotechLatest news

Our 5G auctioning failed –EVC NCC

by Editor058

 

.Says agency approved tariff hike for telcos.

.As NASS joint C’ttee assures adequate funding

 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

 

The Executive Vice Chairman Nigeria Communications Commission NCC Dr. Aminu Maidai has confirmed that the agency failed to auction 5G Spectrum for increase in broadband penetration in the telecommunication sector.

 

He made the revelation on Thursday during the 2024 budget review and 2025 budget defense jointly organised by the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Telecommunications at the National Assembly in Abuja.

 

 

He said that the agency was unable to conclude the auctioning of the 5 G spectrum due to the prevailing market conditions at the time of the auction.

 

He also reveled that the agency had approved the recent tarrif increase in telecommunication services by telecommunication companies in the industry.

 

He however informed the joint committee that in approving the tarrif increment, the agency made it clear to the operators in the telecommunication industry that that has to be improved services.

 

On the 2024 budget of the agency, they had budgeted a total of N400.2 bn made up of N116.09 bn for recurrent expenditure, N84.8 bn for capital expenditure and other components.

 

Also in their 2025 budget, the agency budgeted N272.4bn and projected to generate and remit N111 million into the consolidated revene fund of the federal government of Nigeria.

 

The senators and some members of the House were hamstrung as a member of the committee Hon.Chinedu Ogar (Ebonyi,APC) pointed out that the budget of the agency did not include all the details of the estimate.

 

The Joint Committee Chairman Sen.Ikra Aliyu Idris and the House Committee Chairman Hon.Peter Akpatason later approved the budget for the smooth operation of the agency

 

He assured of increase in the funding of the agency to enhance its effectiveness in its regulatory role as the regulator in the telecommunication industry.

Related posts

Police rescue 11, recover 20 bodies in Benue boat mishap

Editor

iPower Launches Advanced All-In-One Inverter

Editor

First AI University unveiled in Nigeria

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO